Sean Mackie: I need to keep putting on top performances to stay in Falkirk team
The defender, 25, won the sponsors’ player-of-the-match award for his marauding performance at left-back against Hearts last Saturday, and he has already bagged two goals this term having made the left-back his own.
But heading into Saturday’s Championship clash with Partick Thistle, Mackie believes that he will have to keep putting in top performances to stay in the team with last year’s stalwart at left-back, Leon McCann waiting patiently for a chance to get back into the team.
On his season so far, he said: “I’ve been happy. I’ve stayed injury-free so far and touch wood it stays that way. I just want to contribute to the team and I am doing that at the moment. I am just taking each game as it comes.
“On a personal note it is good for me. I managed to get in and have a full pre-season. I did well towards the end of last season too. I have momentum but I need to keep performing and play well every time I on the pitch.
“I get on so well with Leon (McCann). There is a lot of respect between us both. It is case of the gaffer only being able to put eleven players on the pitch. Last year, it was Leon was playing and I was coming back chasing a spot in the team.
“I had so many injuries. So I know that it is like. Leon picked up one at a bad time coming into the season. I know how good a player he is. The boys all get on with each other.
“It is a close-knit dressing room. Probably too close! There is always someone in your pockets. It is a great laugh and it is a brilliant place to come into work.”
Former Hibs and Raith Rovers ace Mackie is also happy to be at left-back, having filled in a centre-back for spells last term with the likes of Tom Lang suffering injuries.
“I’m glad to be honest,” he added. “You can go in at centre-half and get fitness back while playing there but you aren’t actually in your position. It is completely different to actually being at left-back.
“To have been back at left-back for pre-season and now at the start of the season is great. You just want the games to come thick and fast.”
