Scottish Cup: Dogged Dyes earn place in the first round for the first time

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Fotheringham’s opener on 17 minutes was enough to seal progression in what was the Dyes maiden Scottish Cup match, after the club gained their Scottish FA license in the summer.

Gordon Wylde’s side rode their luck at times, with Alex Henderson hitting the bar on the hour mark for the West of Scotland league visitors, but getting through was all that mattered to the former East Stirlingshire boss.

"I’m over the moon for every player in that dressing room,” he said to the Falkirk Herald. "Threave are a side that have history in this competition.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They dumped Stenhousemuir out of the cup not that long ago and I thought they did okay in the match.

"I am just so proud of the group. For someone like Steven Allison, who has built the club up from not very much to this, to experience this moment, is just brilliant.

"It wasn’t our best performance, but we dug in at the end and showed a real work ethic.”

The draw for the first round takes place on Monday afternoon, and Wylde admits he isn’t bothered about fairytales quite yet – and that he would take the easiest draw possible.

Syngenta boss Gordon Wylde (black cap) and his team enjoy the moment after sealing a place in the Scottish Cup first round for the first time (Photos: Michael Gillen)

"We are going to be the smallest club in the first round draw,” he added. We want someone from the same level as us if possible because the next round after that is huge.

"You just never know and just having the chance to play in the proper rounds for these guys is a dream come true.

“Even this morning the Scottish Cup social media pages posted about last season’s final goal from Scott Wright, and who would grab the first of this year’s competition.

“It is in the history books now that it was a Syngenta player.

Captain Jason Walton shields the ball from his midfielder counterpart

"On paper it is just great for the club overall."

The main stand at Ochilview was just about full on Friday night, and the boss believes the club’s stature will only continue to grow.

Based at Stenhousemuir’s ground for the time being, the Grangemouth club are hoping to move back in the near future.

"It was an amazing crowd tonight,” Wylde said. "We have a few local lads in the team with guys like Jason Walton.

Calum Rodger celebrates the moment after the full time whistle

"They all have a real connection with our wee club and of course the whole youth aspect helps us.

"The night was first-class and I am excited for our future.”

The former Shire boss has had first-hand experience of going on a Scottish Cup journey, leading the Falkirk side to a fourth round tie against Rangers in 2008.

They eventually lost out 6-0, but played in front of 34,000 strong crowd and the experience was what stood out for Wylde.

"I told the guys that tonight before the game,” he explained. “I started with East Stirlingshire around 15 years ago and we got to play Rangers at Ibrox.

"Jeepers creepers, I actually led that wee team out at Ibrox, that is what the Scottish Cup can do.

Summer signing Callum Sheridan drives forward in possession

"At our level the experience is amazing and these moments are possible to achieve.

"Why can’t Syngenta pull off a couple of results and hit the jackpot.

"Over the weekend the guys will probably watch Sky Sports News and see the result come up on the screen.