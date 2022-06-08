'Syngenta's SFA license news as big as promotion' - Dyes supremo Kevin McGuire

They confirmed they would be going up in their maiden season in the East of Scotland league system, after securing second spot in the first division conference X under the stewardship of boss Gordon Wylde.

The license enables them to play in the Lowland League and above, as well the bonus of qualifying to play in the senior Scottish Cup every season.

"If you said to me at the start of the season we could either win promotion or get our SFA license, I would have bitten your hand off for one of them,” McGuire said of the news.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dyes brought in a bumper crowd for their final match of the season against Pumpherston

“To get both is really significant and to do it in just about six months is amazing. Many clubs have taken years to get to finishing point and some still haven’t been accepted.

"A lot of credit has to go to Allan Morrison our club development manager for the work he has done.

"As part of his role he has led the process and in his previous role at Camelon and his knowledge was key in making it happen.

"For them it took a lot longer but he was quick to see we had what was required and that allowed us to move forward with the application.

Syngenta won promotion in their first season within the East of Scotland Football League system (Pictures: Alan Murray)

"Stenhousemuir have been great with us too and they have sorted us out with usage of their stadium which helped massively in terms of the application.”

Over 20 clubs across Scotland have been granted their license at the recent Scottish FA annual general meeting.

McGuire added: “I am sure we will have some preliminary rounds before the first round proper of the Scottish Cup, but that is all part of the journey.

“Having the chance to possibly play an SPFL side or even a local team would be just amazing. The prestige of being there is something I can’t put into words.

"You just never know what can happen and we could find ourselves playing the likes of Falkirk if we won a couple of games and that is the dream.