Camelon Juniors create history as East of Scotland Premier Division side reach third round of Scottish Cup.

Camelon Juniors’ current crop created history last Saturday as they edged out familiar foes Johnstone Burgh to reach the third round of Scottish Cup for the first time.

The Mariners sunk their West of Scotland top-flight opponents - who they lost out to a fortnight ago in the South Challenge Cup - at the Moore Equipment Hire Stadium thanks to a Graham Taylor strike 14 minutes from time. The attacker finished off a cracking move just moments after the visitors were reduced to ten men when Aaron Mason was sent off for a high lunge. Burgh’s day went from day to worse in injury-time when captain Danny O’Neill was shown a second yellow for an off-the-ball incident.

Camelon, who sit fourth in the sixth-tier Premier Division, now have a tie against SPFL League Two side Edinburgh City to look forward to next month, with the capital outfit visiting Carmuirs on the weekend of Saturday, November 29. Ties are subject to a TV pick by BBC Scotland. The Citizens are currently club 42 but they’ve already clawed back a 15-point deduction and are chasing safety.

Reviewing his side’s historic win, delighted boss Tam Scobbie hailed his players’ defensive resolve and belief after losing out to the same team earlier this month. In the South Challenge Cup, they were 3-0 up away from home but capitulated and lost out 4-3.

Scobbie hails Camelon heroes

“I’m delighted for the club on a whole,” Scobbie said. “It is the first time in our history that we’ve managed to reach the third round. And Johnstone Burgh were going for that same feat too. But we managed to come out on top. I’m really proud of how we went about it and I told the players that in the changing room after the game. They had stand up to a challenge today, Johnstone Burgh are a really direct team. They tried to get flick-ons and I thought Declan Fitzpatrick and Jamie McCormack stood up to everything. It was a game where every single player did their bit. We wanted to bounce back from the disappointment of last weekend (first league loss) and we got that reaction. Our quality came through. They went to down to ten men but we did do the dirty side of things really well. We competed for the first ball, won second balls and worked extremely hard.”

Camelon Juniors captain Jamie McCormack leads the celebrations after Graham Taylor's matchwinning strike | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

On matchwinner Taylor, who struck home another important goal for the Mariners, he added: “He was excellent. I think it you watch the goal back - you can see that is really well-worked. We play it up, set back, and play it through again. It is something we work on in training so it’s brilliant to see it come off. GT is so calm in that big moment. It was a real team effort but I am delighted for GT.”

East Stirlingshire’s Scottish Cup journey came to an end at Holm Park as they lost 3-1 to fellow Scottish Lowland Football League side Clydebank while Bo’ness Athletic’s run came to an end at the hand of local rivals Linlithgow Rose - who won 2-0 at Newtown Park last Friday. Gordon Herd’s Rose will take on Scottish Championship outfit Queen’s Park in round three.