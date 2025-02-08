Scott Arfield is hat-trick hero on Falkirk return as Bairns beat Partick Thistle to return to top of Championship

FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Falkirk's Scott Arfield celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 during a William Hill Championship match between Falkirk and Partick Thistle at The Falkirk Stadium, on February 08, 2025, in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

Scott Arfield wrote his own fairytale script on his Falkirk return as he netted a hat-trick to send his beloved Bairns back to the top of the William Hill Championship.

The veteran ex-Rangers midfielder, 36, returned to his boyhood club on transfer deadline day – and he was handed an immediate starting spot by John McGlynn as his side sealed a 5-2 win over ten-man Partick Thistle in front of a packed home crowd.

It took just 45 seconds for Arfield – who came through Falkirk’s famed academy before moving down south – to make his mark and find the opening goal of the game.

The experienced Canadian international has made a name for himself as a goal threat from late runs, and he popped up in a crowded penalty box and found the bottom corner with ease.

FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Partick's Scott Martin (L) and Falkirk's Scott Arfield in action during a William Hill Championship match between Falkirk and Partick Thistle at The Falkirk Stadium, on February 08, 2025, in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

At that point it felt like the match was going one way. But in truth, Falkirk were a little bit disjointed with the returning Luke Graham at left-back in a untried Bairns’ backline.

Thistle levelled after 11 minutes when Terry Ablade’s inch-perfect through pass caught the Falkirk defence out, with Logan Chalmers staying composed to fire past Nicky Hogarth.

And the visitors were looking the more likely team in attack despite the home team having more of the ball.

Veteran striker Brian Graham turned the game on its head after 25 minutes when he flicked home a brilliant Chalmers cross at the near post.

FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Falkirk's Scott Arfield scores to make it 4-2 from the penalty spot during a William Hill Championship match between Falkirk and Partick Thistle at The Falkirk Stadium, on February 08, 2025, in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

Thistle at this point were buoyed the tide turned when Graham was ordered off by referee Ross Hardie for a second bookable offence just ten minutes after scoring.

Falkirk were now playing against ten men, and that certainly gave them the lift they needed.

Keelan Adams went on a darting run and he won a penalty kick when he turned into the box shortly after the sending off.

And although Brad Spencer’s decent effort was saved by David Mitchell, his team-mate Gary Oliver came to the rescue on the rebound.

Arfield then grabbed his second goal of the game to hand the Bairns a crucial lead five minutes before half time.

Once again, it was a trademark moment from the midfielder, as he sweetly struck home after a neat lay-off.

In the second half, Falkirk started with purpose and pace as they looked to wrap up the three points and their spot at the summit.

And it was returning hero Arfield who grabbed the fourth – sealing a hat-trick in the process when he slammed home from the penalty spot on the hour mark.

It was east street from here on in. The Bairns put a shine on the three points when substitute Leon McCann headed home his first goal of the campaign with fifteen minutes remaining.

Teams

Falkirk: Hogarth, Adams, Donaldson, Henderson, Graham, Spencer, Tait, Arfield (1’ 40’ 60’), Miller, Ross, Oliver.

Subs: Munro, Yeats, McCann (76’), Lang, O’Connor, Mackie, Nesbitt, Agyeman, Stewart.

Partick Thistle: Mitchell, O’Reilly, Ashcroft, McBeth, Megwa, Stanway, Martin, Chalmers (10’), Bannigan, Ablade, Graham.

Subs: Cameron, Muirhead, Turner, Mackay, Crawford, Fitzpatrick, Mackenzie, Falconer.

Referee: Ross Hardie.

Attendance: 6,471.