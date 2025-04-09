Scotland's Nations League woes continue after shipping six to Germany

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scotland suffered consecutive heavy defeats to Germany as their winless Nations League Group A1 campaign continued.

A 4-0 loss in Dundee last Friday was followed by a 6-1 thrashing in Wolfsburg on Tuesday evening despite Caroline Weir’s goal handing the Scots a one-goal lead at the break.

And those defeats leave Scotland rock bottom and three points behind Austria, who they will need to beat at home during the next international break to have any chances of staying in the top-tier.

Michael McArdle - who was previously Falkirk FC’s academy director - led the national team again on an interim basis for both matches with Stenhousemuir native Leanne Ross continuing as assistant coach.

Michael McArdle, interim head coach of Scotland, speaks to the team in a post match huddle after the 6-1 Germany loss (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Falkirk-born Leah Eddie, who started out at Central Girls and now plays for SWPL side Rangers, played the 90 minutes in Dundee but wasn’t included in the matchday squad in Germany.

Fellow Falkirk native, Sam Kerr, was a surprise exclusion from the starting eleven for both matches. The Bayern Munich midfielder – currently on loan at Liverpool – didn’t play any minutes.

Speaking to the BBC, McArdle admitted the 6-1 defeat was “an unacceptable” scoreline after taking the lead.

“We were disappointed at half-time only being one nil up,” he said. “We felt that with the chances we forced in the game plan, that we were on top, we were the most threatening team.

Jule Brand of Germany battles for possession with Leah Eddie of Scotland (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

"We knew what was coming at us, we predicted a few things that happened in the second half but unfortunately, we didn't manage them correctly.

"The first moment that gives away the corner, that leads to the first goal, I think unnerves us slightly, starts to affect mentality and focus, which then leads to a period that we're all very disappointed with and I'm sure we'll be angry about it and that will continue for a period of time.

"The players have just got to keep self belief. We're playing in Germany against the third in the world and we dominated for a period of time, pretty much the whole first half. We don't hide from that score line either. We're very disappointed. It's unacceptable to have that as the final score line as well."

Meanwhile, Scotland’s under-19s lost 4-0 to Switzerland at the Falkirk Stadium on Tuesday.

That defeat sees the squad finish third in Group A5 of Round 2 qualifying for this year’s Uefa European Women's Under-19 Championship. They previously beat Czechia 4-0 at Broadwood before losing 4-0 to group winners Spain in Cumbernauld.

Starting for the Scots on home turf on Tuesday was Hearts youngster Olivia Chomczuk, who hails from nearby Reddingmuirhead. She played 67 minutes before being substituted.