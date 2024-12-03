Scotland surrender Euro 2025 dream as district duo dealt heartbreak in Helsinki

Pedro Martinez Losa's Scotland have failed to qualify for Euro 2025 after a 2-0 defeat in Helsinki against Finland (Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

It was heartbreak in Helsinki for district duo Sam Kerr and Nicola Docherty after Scotland’s Euro 2025 dream ended after a 2-0 defeat to Finland.

The national team’s play-off final failure marks a third successive qualifying flop – and it leaves serious questions hanging over the future of embattled boss Pedro Martinez Losa.

After a bore draw in the first leg at Easter Road last Friday, Scotland travelled to the Bolt Arena knowing that they had to drastically improve from a dull display in the capital.

But they found themselves two goals down after half an hour, with goals from Natalia Kuikka and Nea Lehtola more than enough for the hosts to seal a spot at Euro 2025 in Switzerland next year.

Bayern Munich star Kerr and Rangers captain Docherty started both ties while Stenhousemuir-born assistant coach Leanne Ross was in the dugout.

"It's not for me to say if I am the right man or not," manager Martinez Losa told BBC Alba after Tuesday night’s second leg showdown.

"What the future brings is not in my control. I signed a contract, I have a commitment to the staff and the players, there's no reason not to continue.

"I need to analyse the game and analyse myself. Now, though, I am committed to this group and committed to the development of the players.

"After the goals, I thought we dominated the opponent, created enough changes to score, but football is like that. It's frustrating and it's painful and it's going to be painful for a long time."

"Life sometimes is not fair and these players have been fighting for a long time to inspire the nation and take the team to a major tournament. We feel we're on the borderline."

The Spaniard signed a four-year contract extension last September with the national team despite failing to lead the team to a tournament since taking the reigns in 2021.