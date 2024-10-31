Sam Kerr: Falkirk footballer on Scotland's Euro 2025 aim and newfound 'freedom' to get forward
The ex-Rangers ace, 25, started both legs of the national team’s 5-0 aggregate win over Hungary to seal a two-legged showdown against Finland later this year for a spot at the finals tournament in Switzerland next summer.
And Kerr was instrumental in Pedro Martinez Losa’s side scoring the opener at Easter Road on Tuesday night – with her initial effort crashing off the bar before going in off the goalkeeper.
She drove forward from midfield to make a late run into the box, and that is something that Kerr has enjoyed being able to do over the last international camp in a slightly less defensive role.
"It is always good to score, if the goal is given to me,” Kerr said post-match. “I missed a sitter the other night. To do it in front of my family and all of the Scotland supporters is amazing.
“The fans were amazing and so loud, especially during the national anthem. Hopefully they are all back at Easter Road for the next game coming up.
“Normally I play a bit deeper and I am not allowed to do that, but with this camp, I have have had the freedom to do that. I’ve enjoyed getting forward and trying to score.”
On the impressive 4-0 win against Hungary in the second leg, she added: “We changed up our play, went direct, we played in the spaces and we really gave them a headache. We were the dominant team and showed that.
"The other night (in the first leg, 0-1 win away from home), we really struggled against them, but we came out gave our all and put on a really good performance. I’m proud of the team – we were braver to get on the ball.
“We’ve had a fantastic run but the job isn’t over yet. We have two important games coming up now. It is game on and we want to get to the Euros. We’ll enjoy tonight but the next two games are all that matters.”
Scotland will host Finland in the play-off final first leg at Easter Road on Friday, November 29 before travelling to Helsinki on Tuesday, December 3.
Meanwhile, Redding native Nicola Docherty – formerly Kerr’s team-mate and current Rangers captain – told the BBC post-match that the group are “starting to believe” again.
"We're finding the way to win with that winning mentality,” she said. “We've really started to believe in ourselves more after the disappointments of the last campaign. We've kicked on and want to make sure those moments don't happen again.
"There's a lot of belief in the dressing room now. We controlled the game, we limited them to very little chances and controlled possession. We played some exciting football and that's what we want to bring to the fans. It was certainly a better performance than last week.”