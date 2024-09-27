Ross MacIver to miss Raith Rovers trip as Falkirk boss John McGlynn provides update on Callumn Morrison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk boss John McGlynn has revealed that star striker Ross MacIver will miss this Saturday’s William Hill Championship trip to Raith Rovers due to injury.

The in-form forward, 25, limped off at Celtic Park last time out after suffering a hamstring issue – and he will be out for an unknown period of time as the club assess his injury.

Ahead of the match at Stark’s Park, McGlynn provided a squad update, saying: “Aidan Nesbitt should be available. He has trained all week and not had any reaction. Ryan Shanley is back free from suspension. Jamie Sneddon is back proper and having two first-team goalkeepers available is great. Tom Lang is still out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Ross MacIver will miss out due to the hamstring injury he picked up against Celtic. We are just waiting on the results of a scan to have a definite length of time that he will be out for.”

10-08-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. DUNFERMLINE. East End Park. Dunfermline Athletic FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 2. Second goal Falkirk, Callumn Morrison 7.

The boss also admitted that he had no timeline for the return of talented winger Callumn Morrison – who has been missing from action for over a month.

He explained: “Callumm Morrison is a different situation. We thought he had a bad viral infection. He was checked out for headaches and some other stuff. He is doing better but he hasn’t won the battle yet.

“The secondary thing for him is that his knee is still a significant issue. He had an injection at the start of the season when it flared up. He went down to London to see a top surgeon for options but surgery is the last result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is getting another injection now and we are that hopeful that will help. Callumn has been in a horrible place for a fit young man and he has been blighted by it all. He’s been in and out of Forth Valley Hospital. So far they’ve come up with a blank.

22-09-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. GLASGOW. Celtic Park. Celtic FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL Premier Sport Cup. Scottish League Cup Quarter-final. Ross MacIver 9 goes off injured.

“Slowly but surely his headaches are not as bad as they were. He is big miss – he would have been scoring in our matches so far for sure. He is an athlete and a big part of the dressing room too.

“It is a great credit to the players that we are doing so well without him. He is a big personality. I’d ask the Falkirk fans to get behind him.”

Former Raith manager McGlynn, 62, returns to his old stomping ground having taken charge of the Kirkcaldy club twice alongside assistant Paul Smith, and he reckons that Neill Collins team are still in the mix for the title despite their shocking start to the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a lot of change, a new regime, but myself and Paul (Smith) still know many of the people there,” he said. “Over the two periods we were there, we enjoyed great success.

“A league title and a Scottish Cup semi-final against Dundee United during the first spell. Second time around we won League One and finished well in the Championship up against big teams.

“We brought a lot of money into the club thanks to the likes of Dylan Tait and Kieron Bowie. We left them in a far better position than when we first joined.

“Of course we won the Challenge Cup a couple of times too. I think we did a good job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last season they invested well and brought in players that you thought were nailed on to do well – and they did. They had real momentum and they pushed Dundee United all the way.

“This season, before a ball was kicked you would have probably predicted Raith as league favourites and to be fair, I did too as they seemed so far ahead of everyone else last season.

“And once again – they’ve brought in some good players. There is a long way to go, they may still win the league. They have brought in quality players again this summer.”