Reunion with ex-gaffer John McGlynn and return to Scottish football’s top flight too good an offer to refuse, according to new Falkirk striker Brian Graham

A reunion with former manager John McGlynn at Falkirk and the chance to return to Scottish football’s top tier after five years away added up to too good an offer to refuse, according to ex-Hibernian and Ross County striker Brian Graham.

The 37-year-old, signed from the Bairns’ recent William Hill Championship rivals Partick Thistle for an undisclosed fee, has agreed a one-year deal with an option for a further year, subject to Scottish Football Association clearance.

He’s the Bairns’ second signing of this summer, after that of goalkeeper Scott Bain from Celtic at the start of the month, and his new contract reunites him with McGlynn after playing for the 63-year-old at Raith Rovers, and assistant manager Paul Smith, for the 2011/12 season.

“The opportunity to work with John McGlynn again was one I couldn’t really say no to,” said Glasgow-born Graham.

“You can see how well the players and staff have done here over the last two years with back-to-back promotions and it’s an opportunity for myself to get back and play in the premiership as well.

“It’s an opportunity to go and play in the premier league and work with John again.

“I’ve worked with John and Paul before and I know both of them really well. They’re great people and people I like working with, and that was a big part of the reason I wanted to come to Falkirk.

“You can see how the gaffer has evolved from the first time I worked with him to where he is now. He’s totally different.

“His team play exciting, on-the-front-foot football and that’s something I want to be a part of and that’s why I’m here.

“I’m looking forward to playing with the players already in the building because, having played against them, I can see how well coached they are and how well they play together as a team.”

Graham added: “It’s a great stadium and you can tell with the number of season tickets that have been sold already that the place is going to be rocking on matchdays, and that’s something I’m really relishing.

“It’s up to me now to work hard, get my head down and get myself in the team.

“I want to do as well as I can – it’s as simple as that.

“With the wide players here, I know for a fact I’m going to get chances to score goals and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

McGlynn is equally glad to be reunited with his new recruit 13 years on, saying: “Brian Graham is someone both myself and Paul have worked with before, having signed him for Raith from Morton back in 2011.

“I’ve got to say he’s had an amazing career and it’s a credit to him and the way he’s look after himself that he’s still one of the hardest working strikers going about.

“His stats are very impressive, scoring 15 championship goals and 21 goals in all competitions last season.

“He has the natural instincts of a top striker – he’s in the right place at the right time, he knows the position inside out – and with the number of crosses we put in the box, I’m sure there’ll be plenty more goals to come.

“Brian is a winner. He is very determined individual and his experience at this level will be important to the team.

“I’ve said we needed premiership experience and physicality and Brian brings both of those in abundance.

“We’re all looking forward to working with him.”

Graham’s other former clubs include East Stirlingshire, Dundee United, St Johnstone and, south of the border, Cheltenham Town, scoring more than 200 career goals along the way.

He’d been at Thistle since January 2020, scoring 100 goals for the Maryhill side, and their chairman, Richard Beastall, was among the first to wish him well on his return to the top flight, saying: “Brian leaves Partick Thistle with the best wishes of everyone at the club and with our thanks for the memories that will live in our hearts for years to come.

“We wish him all the best in the next stage of his career with Falkirk in the premiership.

“For the last five years, he has created a huge chapter in the history of our club and he will always be welcome here.

“We were keen for Brian to be part of our management team. However, he wanted to further his career as a player at the highest level possible.

“I am sure that he will do well at Falkirk and that when he returns to management, and he will, that he will have a successful career in that field as well.”