Rangers ace Nicola Docherty wins 50th cap as Scotland suffer relegation in UEFA Nations League

Redding footballer Nicola Docherty won her 50th cap for Scotland on Friday as Pedro Martinez Losa’s side drew 1-1 with Belgium in their penultimate UEFA Women’s Nations League League A outing.

Nicola Docherty made her 50th cap for Scotland as they drew 1-1 in Belgium on Friday night (Photo: JASPER JACOBS/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

That result in Leuven sees the Scots relegated from the top tier of inaugural women’s version of the European competition – having only collected two points from their five fixtures so far heading into Tuesday night’s clash with England at Hampden Park.

On the night, the hosts took the lead on the half hour mark through Marie Detruyer before Chelsea star Erin Cuthbert equalised three minutes later, latching onto Falkirk native Sam Kerr’s lay-off and firing into the top corner.

Full-back Docherty, 31, played the 90 minutes as she earned her 50th Scotland cap, with her first coming all the way back in 2011 against Finland. She has represented her country at every age group since coming through the ranks at Falkirk Women as a youngster and now joins the Scotland International Roll of Honour.

Sam Kerr also returned to the Scotland team after missing out on the last squad due to injury (Photo: JASPER JACOBS/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

Her former Rangers teammate Kerr, who now plays for Frauen-Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, returned from injury to play the 90 minutes in midfield. Their was district representation in the dugout too with Stenhousemuir’s Leanne Ross part of Losa’s backroom team.