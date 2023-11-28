Stenhousemuir's Leanne Ross is named SWPL Coach of the Year at Scottish Power SWF awards ceremony
The former Scotland star became head coach of Glasgow City mid-season last term, after winning 10 out of 11 interim games in charge after the departure of Eileen Gleeson, and she managed to secure the Petershill club’s 16th league honour – winning the SWPL1 title on the final day in dramatic fashion at Ibrox against Rangers, snatching the trophy away from Celtic.
Ross, 42, made 133 appearances for his country, scoring nine times in what was an illustrious career which saw her win 27 trophies for Glasgow City as a player over a 14-year spell. She is also part of the Scotland women’s national team coaching set-up.
She said of her award: “It is a proud moment for me to named SWPL Coach of the Year. This one is for everybody at Glasgow City FC and also my family and friends who have been a great support to me throughout my football journey.”
Stenhousemuir forward Eva Ralston, who was up for the Kat Lindner award for her athletic and academic achievements, lost out on the night to Hearts goalkeeper Charlotte Parker-Smith.
Scottish Women’s Football chair Vivienne Maclaren described 2023 as a “landmark year” for women’s and girls’ football, both internationally and in Scotland.
She said: “Women’s football has fantastic role models and creates a unique matchday experience, and that’s what we are celebrating tonight.
“These awards celebrate the commitment, passion and achievement at every level of the game we all love, including those who can often be overlooked – the work that goes on to keep clubs going, the women who juggle football with work, life and caring responsibilities. The volunteers who provide opportunities for young women to play.”