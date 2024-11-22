Queen's Park 0-1 Falkirk: Wasteful Bairns beat Spiders to go six points clear at top of Championship

22-11-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. GLASGOW. Hampden Park. Queen's Park FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 15.

Falkirk restored their six-point lead at the top of the William Hill Championship – but they should have racked up the goals against Queen’s Park at Hampden Park.

The Bairns were on easy street at the national stadium, with Aidan Nesbitt’s first-half goal sealing the three points and a 1-0 win for John McGlynn’s side as they put the pressure back on to Livingston – who travel to bottom club Airdrieonians tomorrow (Saturday).

Goalscorer Nesbitt was at the heart of Falkirk’s play, and he set up the first chance on the night after seven minutes when he cut the ball back to Ethan Ross, who could only test goalkeeper Calum Ferrie.

Former Aberdeen ace Ross had a second bite at the cherry three minutes later when Calvin Miller cutback from the opposite side but he couldn’t convert that chance either.

Falkirk were slick in possession and played some cracking one-touch football at times – but they were profligate when the big moments presented themselves.

Jack Turner sent a warning signal from the hosts when he broke free in the midfielder, eventually testing Nicky Hogarth with a decent effort on the angle.

And the Bairns responded, with an opener finally coming after 26 minutes in fortuitous fashion when Nesbitt latched on to Miller’s cross at the near-post.

He fired home after Will Tizzard got caught on the ball to give the visitors a deserved advantage.

The goal didn’t change much – Falkirk still totally dominant but lacking a clinical edge in front of goal.

A quick free-kick quick from Brad Spencer nearly caught the Spiders’ backline napping when he passed through to Keelan Adams, but once again Ferrie was able to collect without much effort.

In the second half, Ross could have put the match beyond doubt early on when he drove forward, but he elected to shoot and curl over when the pass across may have been the better option.

Miller was then the next Falkirk player to miss a decent opportunity.

Liam Henderson’s flick-on found him free at the back post but he managed to steer the ball wide of target to add to the Bairns’ frustration.

Just before the hour mark, Oliver nearly made it two from a deep cross but his header was straight towards Ferrie – who was able to once again defend his goal without much of a fuss.

As the match came to a close, Falkirk still couldn’t find the second goal they needed to make sure of things.

Ross once again missed a decent one-on-one when he cut inside and found Ferrie’s arms with another tame effort that lacked any real conviction.

Queens could have levelled late on with Henry Fieldson cutback for Dom Thomas – but the attacker’s effort in the box was well saved by Nicky Hogarth.

And the Bairns managed to see out the three points – but it could have been way, way easier.

Teams

Queen’s Park: Ferrie, Kerr, Tizzard, Murray, J Scott, Welsh, Thomson, Drozd, Turner, Thomas, Rudden.

Subs: Wills, Mauchin, Longridge, MacGregor, McLeish, Hinds, Duncan, Fieldson, T Scott.

Falkirk: Hogarth, Adams, Henderson, Graham, McCann, Spencer, Tait, Nesbitt (26’), Ross, Miller, Oliver.

Subs: Hayward, Yeats, McCafferty, Mackie, McKenna, Agyeman, MacIver.

Referee: David Dickinson.

Attendance: 2,071.