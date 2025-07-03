Pre-season round up: Bo'ness United suffer in friendly opener as local teams prepare for return
The Newtown Park team managed to pull themselves level after going a goal down at home last Saturday afternoon but they eventually lost out heavily.
On Tuesday night, the BUs drew 3-3 with Scoutable United in another home friendly.
This Saturday sees Hunter’s side travel to Dundonald Bluebell for Aiden Hendry’s testimonial.
Meanwhile, in the South Challenge Cup, the BUs will host West of Scotland Premier Division outfit Johnstone Burgh in the tie of the round.
The first-round draw took place on Tuesday night, with 66 out of the 161 lower-league teams being drawn with the rest – including East Stirlingshire, Dunipace, Camelon Juniors and Bo’ness Athletic – earning byes to the second round.
First-round ties are set to take place on the weekend of Saturday, August 16.
East Stirlingshire hosted partnership club Ayr United last Wednesday evening in a friendly and lost 3-0 to Scott Brown’s Championship outfit. Pat Scullion’s side travel to Scoutable United this Saturday.
Dunipace kicked off their pre-season with a 2-0 defeat to League One’s Arbroath on Tuesday night at Westfield.
They host University of Stirling this Saturday while East of Scotland First Division champions Camelon start off away to Armadale Thistle.
Willie Irvine’s Athletic welcome League Two’s Edinburgh City to kick off their pre-season.