Pre-season fixtures: Falkirk and Stenhousemuir reveal friendly matches

The Bairns will travel to Christie Gillies Park and New Dundas Park to take on Civil Service Strollers and Bonnyrigg Rose respectively, before hosting Championship Arbroath at the Falkirk Stadium.

First up for John McGlynn’s men is a trip to Gary Jardine’s Scottish Lowland Football League outfit on Tuesday, June 27, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

The following mid-week will then see the Bairns travel to Robbie Horn’s League Two side on Tuesday, July 4, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Falkirk and Stenhousemuir's pre-season schedules have been revealed (Pictures by Michael Gillen & Alan Murray)

Last season, in the then-named Premier Sports Cup, Falkirk picked a bonus point in a penalty shoot-out win after a 1-1 draw against the Rose in Midlothian.

The Bairns will also host Dick Campbell’s Red Litchies on Saturday, July 15, with kick-off at 2pm.

The last meeting between the sides saw Falkirk win 2-1 in a Scottish Cup tie back in 2021, with Kai Fotheringham scoring a late winner at Gayfield.

Meanwhile, Stenhousemuir will play four friendlies on the road, starting with a trip to Cowdenbeath on Saturday, July 2, with kick-off at 2pm.

They then travel to Linlithgow Rose (Tuesday, July 4, kick-off 7.45) and Tranent Juniors (Saturday, July 8, kick-off 3pm).