News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

Stenhousemuir to visit Jersey Bulls for a pre-season friendly next month

Stenhousemuir have announced that they will travel to the Channel Islands to face Jersey Bulls in a surprise friendly against the Combined Counties League Premier Division South outfit.
By Ben Kearney
Published 14th Jun 2023, 17:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 17:38 BST

Sitting in the ninth tier of the English game, the Bulls were only founded back in 2019 and currently play out of the 2,000 capacity Springfield Stadium. The match will take place on Friday, July 28, with kick-off at 6pm.

The Warriors chief executive officer David Alexander speaking to club media said: “We’re really excited for this fixture and would like to thank Ian Horswell and Jersey Bulls FC for the generous invitation to host us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to get the team and staff together ahead of the league season as well as giving our supporters a rare opportunity for a weekend away following the club”

Gary Naysmith's team will travel to Jersey next month (Photo: Scott Louden)Gary Naysmith's team will travel to Jersey next month (Photo: Scott Louden)
Gary Naysmith's team will travel to Jersey next month (Photo: Scott Louden)
Most Popular

Manager Gary Naysmith added: “The opportunity of the game against Jersey came completely out the blue but after a short discussion with the staff, players and directors we felt it was a great chance to go away as a new squad and gel and get to know each other a little bit better as well as allowing us another pre season friendly”

Tickets for the match are available to purchase for £5 via the hosts, with the Ochilview club encouraging supporters to make the trip south if they can.

You can fly to Jersey with EasyJet from Glasgow or Edinburgh.

The Warriors' support can look forward to a trip to St Helier (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)The Warriors' support can look forward to a trip to St Helier (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
The Warriors' support can look forward to a trip to St Helier (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
Related topics:Gary NaysmithJersey
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us