Stenhousemuir to visit Jersey Bulls for a pre-season friendly next month

Sitting in the ninth tier of the English game, the Bulls were only founded back in 2019 and currently play out of the 2,000 capacity Springfield Stadium. The match will take place on Friday, July 28, with kick-off at 6pm.

The Warriors chief executive officer David Alexander speaking to club media said: “We’re really excited for this fixture and would like to thank Ian Horswell and Jersey Bulls FC for the generous invitation to host us.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to get the team and staff together ahead of the league season as well as giving our supporters a rare opportunity for a weekend away following the club”

Gary Naysmith's team will travel to Jersey next month (Photo: Scott Louden)

Manager Gary Naysmith added: “The opportunity of the game against Jersey came completely out the blue but after a short discussion with the staff, players and directors we felt it was a great chance to go away as a new squad and gel and get to know each other a little bit better as well as allowing us another pre season friendly”

Tickets for the match are available to purchase for £5 via the hosts, with the Ochilview club encouraging supporters to make the trip south if they can.

You can fly to Jersey with EasyJet from Glasgow or Edinburgh.