Players didn't control big moments, says interim coach Grainger

Danny Grainger (Pics Michael Gillen)

Goals from Morgan Neill, Rory McAllister and Leighton McIntosh gave Ex-Bairns boss Paul Hartley all three points.

Martin Rennie was announced as the club’s new head coach on Friday night after the departure of Paul Sheerin but has not yet met the squad and will do so early next week.

Speaking about the performance, Grainger said: “It was really disappointing, we started okay but we didn’t do well enough at the big moments and that is when you are punished in games.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cove celebrate

“Frustration, anger and disappointment are just some of the emotions at the moment for me. It was not a good day for us.”

The 35-year-old was also disappointed with how the big moments in the match were called by referee Calum Scott.

“I don’t want to make excuses, and I need to word this correctly but there are things that happen in the build up play for the first and second goals that left me bemused,” he said.

“The first goal there was a foul in the build up and the second one was from them going up the park when we should have had a corner.

Aidan Keena speaks to fans after the full time whistle

“At the end of the day we didn’t do anywhere near enough to take something from the match.”

Seb Ross and Brad McKay came into the team after both being out of the picture under Paul Sheerin, and Grainger said he wanted to bring a freshness to the side.

He said: “I tried to bring a freshness because I think we needed that in all honesty. It was just to try something different.

“We only had two days training so there was never going to be wholesale changes but I did make some small tweaks.

“We went a little bit too direct for what I had hoped and the guys now need to evaluate what has gone wrong over the past month so that this club can be where it needs to be at the end of the season.”

The Cumbrian also confirmed he had no idea if he would be part of the new regime.