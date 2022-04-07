Paul Watson: Falkirk defender suffers ACL injury and is out for 'around nine months'

Speaking to the Herald, he said the news was a huge blow for the player and the club, after he rejoined the Bairns for a second spell only recently in the January transfer window.

“We’ve had news back from that one and it’s really a big blow for Paul and for the club as he will be out for around nine months for sure,” he confirmed.

”It’s an ACL injury which is a tough one for a player, especially when you are in the latter stages of your career.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Watson's season is over, and he might not play again until 2023 (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

"He’s an important player for us and this season feels like just one of those where things like this have happened more than usual.”

The centre-back had also established a strong partnership with Hull City loanee Jevon Mills in recent matches.

Rennie added: “They’ve complimented each other very well and the backline were looking much more secure than when I first came into the job.

"But we’ve now lost our first choice pairing with Jevon unfortunately heading back down to his parent club and I’d be surprised to see him back here this season.

Jevon Mills is likely to not play for Falkirk again after heading back down south

"They want to have a look at him with him also having an injury at the moment which he has been struggling with.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s League 1 match against table-toppers Cove Rangers, he said the chance to halt the Aberdeen sides title hopes is an incentive for his players.

"It’s something for them that will give them a little more motivation which helps when going through a tough spell.

"We’ve had a really good week in training and the response has been great, but we need to put in a real performance at the weekend.

Head coach Martin Rennie confirmed the bad news during the week

"What I want is a display that the players can walk away from feeling proud of what they put into the game, that hasn’t happened enough this season.

"Cove have shown in recent matches that they can hang onto matches and score late goals so the character they have isn’t in question, I want them to match that.”