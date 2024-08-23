Paul Smith on Falkirk's perfect home record and facing a top team in Partick Thistle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Smith reckons Falkirk will need to be at the top of their game this weekend if they are to continue their perfect home record this season against Partick Thistle.

The Bairns, who have won all of their home matches so far this campaign and were last defeated at Westfield all the way back in February against TNS, return to Championship duty this Saturday looking to make it three league wins from three outings.

And ahead of facing the Jags, led by star striker and skipper Brian Graham, assistant manager Smith said: “Kris (Doolan) has done a great job since taking over. They just missed on promotion a couple of seasons ago and I fully expect them to be right up there at the top.

"They play an open game with wingers, much like ourselves, and they try to score goals. They have a talisman in Brian Graham up top and we’ll need to be at out best to stop him.

Falkirk assistant manager Paul Smith on the touchline last weekend during the Bairns' 2-0 win over Hearts (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“You want your home to be a fortress and the players have continued that on from last season into this season. We’ve beaten Dundee United and now Hearts at home. We’ve been resolute and really strong in every home match.

"We’ve played our creative football but also been really strong defensively. We’re fully focused on Partick Thistle, they’ve not had the best of starts so they will be going all out to get the three points.”

Having finished as the second tier’s top goalscorer last term, Thistle ace Graham has yet to score in his opening two outings – but Smith knows all about the quality of the forward, who he had during his first spell at Raith Rovers alongside McGlynn.

“We signed Brian from Greenock Morton,” he recalled. “He wasn’t getting a game at that time and he went on to be fantastic for us at Raith. He worked so well with wee (John) Bairdy.

Partick Thistle star Brian Graham in action for Raith Rovers back during McGlynn and Smith's first spell in charge of the Kirkcaldy club (Photo: Walter Neilson)

"The two of them kicked on. Brian went to Dundee United after us. He took his game to a different level. He reminds of where Ross MacIver is now. He floated about a wee bit.

"Ross was at Motherwell, Partick Thistle and didn't quite get going. He did well at Alloa but has come here and really kicked on.

"Brian came to us and was different class. He is a proper professional. He just about plays every game.”

Meanwhile, Smith confirmed that Callumn Morrison, who was suspended for the 2-0 win over Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup, is a possible doubt for Saturday.

“Callumn has been having trouble with his knee, he said. “The Hearts game came at a good time in the sense it gave him a bit of time to heal.

"He should be back with the group before Saturday. Michael McKenna will come back into the squad but it might be a little bit too early for Aidan Nesbitt.

"Tom Lang and Jamie Sneddon are still out at the moment.”