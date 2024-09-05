Paul Smith backs Bairns' rotation policy as Falkirk set to make changes for Stenhousemuir cup clash

Paul Smith says he will rotate the Falkirk side for tomorrow’s trip to Ochilview as he gives “desperately needed minutes” to a handful of players.

The assistant manager, who is taking charge of the Bairns in boss John McGlynn’s absence, revealed that he will give some of his stars a much-needed and deserved rest after an intensive start to the season.

The likes of Leon McCann, Finn Yeats and Alfredo Agyeman could be drafted into the starting eleven for the SPFL Trust Trophy third round tie against Stenhousemuir.

And Smith believes that last season’s rotation policy in the same competition’s early stages shows that they can count on their full squad to perform in any match.

Falkirk beat Championship duo Ayr United and Queen’s Park last term while playing a tier below both sides – and while having rested key players on both occasions.

"We obviously had great momentum last year when we went down to Ayr United to play in the same round,” Smith explained. “And we made lots of changes down at Somerset and still won 1-0 as a League One team. Then in the following round we had Queen's Park and we rotated the squad at that time again.

"Some boys desperately need minutes and others probably need a wee rest. So we will rotate on Saturday. As I say, we did it last season and we'll do it again this season.

"There's guys that are pushing to get into the team and coming on and doing really well. Some are coming back from injuries and they are needing to get some minutes in the legs as well.

"And that's not being disrespectful to anyone because the boys that are coming in, some of them played in just about every game last season. So it will still be a really good team that's going out and on to the park.”

Smith continued: “Leon McCann - he's been out injured for a long spell. Leon's been working just to get his fitness back in the training. And just over the last three weeks, he's been back involved with the full group. Which we're delighted to get him back.

“It has been difficult for Finn Yeats, he was a regular last season and did a great job for his first full season as a professional. Keelan's (Adams) has come in and taken the jersey just now.

"Finn’s been absolutely first class, as has everyone that's been on that bench. It's a great squad. It's one of the best squad of players I've been involved with. And, you know, the boys back each other. “And we know how important the boys on the bench coming on and what they can do coming on for the guys that start matches.”