Paul Sheerin: 'We were given a break and we blew it'

Paul Sheerin was angry that his team conceded a late equaliser (Pictures Michael Gillen)

Callumn Morrison returned from injury and looked to have won the game for the Bairns two minutes from time when he scored from the spot, but Euan Henderson was left free in the box and slammed home to ensure Barry Ferguson’s side took a share of the points.

Sheerin said: “I thought we dominated for large periods without creating enough which has been an issue for us. We didn’t make the goalkeeper work enough for my liking. We done enough to get that wee break and you have to take it.

“I’ve not seen the penalty back, but we probably got a break with it and it was soft.

Referee Matthew McDermid gave a late penalty to Falkirk for a handball in the box

“When you get it, you take it and you make sure you get the three points and see the game out but unfortunately we weren’t able to do that.

“Frustrated and angry are the two key words for me at the moment. It’s hard to stay composed after the match because of how it ended.”

Morrison was a surprise inclusion to the squad with the winger not expected back until December, with Sheerin admitting it was a surprise.

“It is a massive boost to have him back. It was earlier than we thought for sure but he had a great week in training and he was nipping in my ear to get into the squad all week.

“He’s the type of character you want around and was desperate to be involved. We’ve taken a gamble and it looked like it had paid off big time, but it wasn’t to be.”

Henderson’s goal came straight after the penalty, with substitute Conor Sammon causing havoc in the box and poor defending let the free-scoring Hearts loanee free after Paddy Martin had saved an effort from Kevin Cawley. Sheerin said: “We just need to see out that one ball. That’s all we had to do. They had thrown Conor Sammon on to go and affect things and he did that. He rattles us and I can’t accept that, we have to be better than that definitely.

“It’s so tight and no one is taking it by the scruff of the neck, today was an opportunity to do that. I said in the programme notes it is going to be tight until the end of season. Anyone can beat anyone in this league.