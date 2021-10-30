Paul Sheerin: 'Rash penalty call could have cost us'

Paul Sheerin couldn't believe the penalty call. Images: Michael Gillen

The Bairns lost captain Steven Hetherington to a red card late on, but picked up a 3-1 victory against Clyde.

Michael Ruth opened the scoring just before half time and Sheerin was happy to see the striker back on the scoresheet.

“He’ll say it himself he should have scored the chance he had just before the goal. But he kept going and got the all important one in the match.

“His application was incredible and he never gave the centre backs a minute's peace.

“He’s learning all the time and that side of his game is constantly improving.

“At 19-years-old you sometimes forget he’s still very much at the beginning of his career.

Commenting on a solid performance all round, he said:

“Up until the first goal just before the end of the half, we had the same problem facing us as in recent games - not being clinical enough.

“It was pleasing to score at that time and we were well worth the lead at the break.

“We were a bit sluggish at the start of the second half, we didn’t quite get going. We looked nervous.

“Once we got settled we controlled the match and scored the second at a good time as well.

After returning to the side at Balmoor last weekend, Craig McGuffie kept his place in the side and doubled the Bairns advantage with a superb solo effort.

“Craig’s (McGuffie) goal was absolutely brilliant.

“From there on in it should be much simpler than it was. When they score from the penalty we are hanging on while they throw everything at you.

“They showed great spirit to hold on and to go on and get another goal. Charlie (Telfer) was really composed. Aidan Keena was raging he didn’t pass it to him however!

“The result was no more than what we deserved.

The match was turned on its head when referee Euan Anderson pointed to the spot after he adjudged Steven Hetherington to have pulled down Ross Cunningham in the box.

Sheerin was adamant it was the wrong decision, saying:

“It’s never a penalty. The biggest thing for us is now we will miss him for a couple of games because he’s already been sent off this season.

“It is a really poor decision. He sees the player stretching for it and feels it is a push but Stevie hasn’t done anything.