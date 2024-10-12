Partick Thistle 1-1 Falkirk: Bairns two points clear at top of Championship after dominant display
The Bairns dominated for long spells against Partick Thistle on Saturday afternoon at Firhill, and they led through Ethan Ross’ well-taken effort just before the hour mark, but they were forced to settle for a point after a 1-1 draw.
Early on, Dylan Tait and his team-mates ran proceedings and it was all Falkirk, with midfielder Tait going close twice while Aidan Nesbitt and Liam Henderson all passed up decent opportunities as the first half progressed.
John McGlynn’s side were in control and they finally found a deserved opener on 58 minutes when Nesbitt caught out the Thistle backline, with his chipped through pass being latched onto by Ross – who calmly slotted past Myles Roberts.
But the Bairns shot themselves in the foot two minutes later when they failed to clear, allowing Scott Robinson to lay-off veteran striker Brian Graham, who duly fired home from range.
And with the match level, nothing changed. Falkirk dominated but failed to find the back of the net.
Gary Oliver missed a flicked header from a short corner kick while Keelan Adams caused trouble all afternoon, and he couldn’t covert two decent chances on the angle after darting into the box.
The Bairns now sit two points clear at the top – but they’ll be kicking themselves that aren’t further ahead.
