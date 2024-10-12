Partick Thistle 1-1 Falkirk: Bairns two points clear at top of Championship after dominant display

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 12: Falkirk's Ethan Ross scores to make it 1-0 during a William Hill Championship match between Partick Thistle and Falkirk at the Wyre Stadium at Firhill, on October 12, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Falkirk moved two points clear at the top of the William Hill Championship table – but they’ll feel frustrated they haven’t surged further ahead.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns dominated for long spells against Partick Thistle on Saturday afternoon at Firhill, and they led through Ethan Ross’ well-taken effort just before the hour mark, but they were forced to settle for a point after a 1-1 draw.

Early on, Dylan Tait and his team-mates ran proceedings and it was all Falkirk, with midfielder Tait going close twice while Aidan Nesbitt and Liam Henderson all passed up decent opportunities as the first half progressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John McGlynn’s side were in control and they finally found a deserved opener on 58 minutes when Nesbitt caught out the Thistle backline, with his chipped through pass being latched onto by Ross – who calmly slotted past Myles Roberts.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 12: Falkirk's Aidan Nesbitt celebrates as Ethan Ross scores to make it 1-0 during a William Hill Championship match between Partick Thistle and Falkirk at the Wyre Stadium at Firhill, on October 12, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

But the Bairns shot themselves in the foot two minutes later when they failed to clear, allowing Scott Robinson to lay-off veteran striker Brian Graham, who duly fired home from range.

And with the match level, nothing changed. Falkirk dominated but failed to find the back of the net.

Gary Oliver missed a flicked header from a short corner kick while Keelan Adams caused trouble all afternoon, and he couldn’t covert two decent chances on the angle after darting into the box.

The Bairns now sit two points clear at the top – but they’ll be kicking themselves that aren’t further ahead.