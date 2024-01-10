Morgaro Gomis: East Stirlingshire confirm signing of former Falkirk, Hearts and Dundee United midfielder

East Stirlingshire have confirmed the signing of former Falkirk midfielder Morgaro Gomis on deal until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

New Shire signing, Morgaro Gomis, captaining Falkirk back in 2021 (Photo: Michael Gillen)

A Scottish Cup winner with Dundee United, the 38-year-old also featured for Hearts, Motherwell, Clyde and Cowdenbeath during his time in Scotland and will bring vast experience to Pat Scullion’s side as they look to climb the Scottish Lowland Football League table.

The ex-Senegal international joined Falkirk in June 2019 and spent two years at the Falkirk Stadium making 40 appearances for the Bairns – and he will now return to the same stadium with the Shire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club spokesperson confirmed: “The club are delighted to announce the signing of Morgaro Gomis, subject to international clearance. The former Scottish Cup winner and two-time Senegal international joins us until the end of next season. Welcome, Morgaro!”

Morgaro Gomis made 40 appearances for Falkirk (Photo: Michael Gillen)

East Stirlingshire host local rivals Linlithgow Rose on league duty this Saturday (3pm kick-off) as they look to bounce back from a 4-2 defeat at Bo’ness United last time out.