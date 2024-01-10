Morgaro Gomis: East Stirlingshire confirm signing of former Falkirk, Hearts and Dundee United midfielder
A Scottish Cup winner with Dundee United, the 38-year-old also featured for Hearts, Motherwell, Clyde and Cowdenbeath during his time in Scotland and will bring vast experience to Pat Scullion’s side as they look to climb the Scottish Lowland Football League table.
The ex-Senegal international joined Falkirk in June 2019 and spent two years at the Falkirk Stadium making 40 appearances for the Bairns – and he will now return to the same stadium with the Shire.
A club spokesperson confirmed: “The club are delighted to announce the signing of Morgaro Gomis, subject to international clearance. The former Scottish Cup winner and two-time Senegal international joins us until the end of next season. Welcome, Morgaro!”
East Stirlingshire host local rivals Linlithgow Rose on league duty this Saturday (3pm kick-off) as they look to bounce back from a 4-2 defeat at Bo’ness United last time out.
The club also recently announced the signing of ex-Stenhousemuir and East Kilbride ace Callum Tapping as they bolster their options in the middle of the park.