East Stirlingshire: Boss laments red card call in Bo'ness United defeat as Callum Tapping signs

​East Stirlingshire boss Pat Scullion reckons ‘everyone in Newtown Park’ except from referee Lewis Hogarth saw that Bo’ness United goalkeeper Musa Digba denied a clear goalscoring opportunity that would have seen the hosts down to ten men after just 15 minutes of play at 0-0 last Saturday.

East Stirlingshire manager Pat Scullion on the touchline (Photo: Ashleigh Maitland)

The Falkirk side scored from the penalty spot after Musa was shown a yellow card to take the lead, but eventually lost out 4-2 on Scottish Lowland Football League duty with the Shire also going down to nine men in the latter stages after Matty Flynn and Tony Coutts were both given their marching orders.

"The first half was an excellent away performance,” Scullion said. “We scored two good goals. I don’t know how their goalkeeper stayed on the pitch. The referee said it wasn’t a clear goalscoring opportunity but everyone in the ground would probably have said that it in fact was.

"We wanted more of the same in the second half knowing that they would have been given a bit of a rocket. We controlled bits of the game but we let it go to 2-2 and then the third goal for them is really, really sloppy.

East Stirlingshire's new signing Callum Tapping in action against Bo'ness United (Photo: Ashleigh Maitland)

"I can’t fault the effort of the nine who stayed on the pitch. Even towards the end of the game we had a half-chance and they then break to score the fourth and it was a good finish from the lad.”

The Shire boss also shared his delight at being able to field new signing Callum Tapping, who has joined the club on an 18-month deal which will see him act as a player-coach.

The ex-East Kilbride and Stenny ace, who started his career at the Warriors, played as a trialist against Bo’ness but has now officially signed with the Falkirk club.

Scullion said: “What gives me hope is that we have fresh faces in the door who have good quality. You can see the intention of what we are trying to do going forward.”