Jordan Allan celebrates penalty goal which beat Queen's Park last October (Pic Michael Gillen)

Falkirk gaffer John McGlynn does not think that landing a home match against Queen’s Park – who finished down in eighth position in the table last season – represents a straightforward start to the Bairns’ 2024-25 Scottish Championship campaign.

Under the Falkirk Stadium lights this Friday, kick-off 7.45pm, McGlynn’s team will launch their bid for back-to-back promotions, having stormed to top spot in League One last term without losing a match. But the boss doesn’t think his team will get it easy against the Spiders.

“We get the league flag on that particular day so we were always going to have a home game,” McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald.

"The fact that it’s Queen’s Park, we played them last year in the Challenge Cup (a 1-0 Falkirk home win on October 14 last year) and we did very well and won convincingly, although it wasn’t a big scoreline.

"They’ve got a new manager in since then, Callum Davidson, a very respected manager.

"Their owners have got a lot of money, they could throw the kitchen sink at it if they wanted to.

"But they’re going down a route of bringing through younger players as well as putting money into their first team.

"So Queen’s Park could be absolutely anything if they wanted to.

"They’ve started this kind of model so we’ll see how it goes.

"I don’t think we can take anything for granted. It’s up to us to go out and deliver if we possibly can.