McCann: I want to play every match

The ex-Airdrieonians man started the season as first choice-left back but only played in five of the club’s final 11 matches.

On Saturday, he was a standout as Falkirk drew 1-1 with Queen’s Park to finish the campaign, with Callumn Morrison’s late goal snatching a point.

McCann, 22, reckons the Bairns should have won that game, saying: “We started the match really well and controlled the game on what was a really tough surface to play on. We handled that aspect really well, but it was the story of our season once again.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Full-back Leon McCann on the ball (Picture: Michael Gillen)

“We got hit with a goal on the counter, which was very undeserved, and if anything we should have been one or two goals up.

“That has been our downfall this year, and human error has caused us to lose games we shouldn’t have.

“We’ll need to sit down over the summer and analyse that because it has to get better if we want to win this league.

“A point was better than nothing, but I thought we should have won that match.”

McCann is already thinking now about next season, with his goal to ensure he plays in as many matches as he can.

He added: “It’s always frustrating when you aren’t playing matches and that has been the story of the second half of the season for me.

“I’ve been in the team for a bit then fired back out and, of course, as a player that isn’t a nice feeling.

“You want consistency as a player, and a run of games is what is needed to do that, but I haven’t been able to do that.

“Next year I want to make sure I come in and take a starting spot in the team.

“I want to be playing every match.”

Despite leaving an Airdrie side in the summer that finished in second place this term, three above Falkirk, McCann says he doesn’t regret his move one bit.

“I came here expecting a league title, my minimum expectation being going up, so for that to not happen is a complete failure on our part as players,” he said.