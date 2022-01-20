Mariners sink right to bottom
Camelon Juniors fell to bottom spot in the East of Scotland Football League’s premier division after a 2-1 defeat to sixth-placed Broxburn Athletic.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 3:42 pm
Updated
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 3:42 pm
Johnny Harvey’s side took the lead through Lewis McArthur, but a second-half double from Greg Binnie sealed the win for the home side.
Speaking to club media, boss Harvey admitted it had been a game of two halves, saying: “That’s an understatement, to be honest. It was mind-boggling the difference in our performance after the break.
“We left our our philosophy in the changing room and didn’t show any personality.
“They weren’t good enough and that is becoming a theme for us.”
Camelon face Tynecastle at home on Saturday.