Mariners sink right to bottom

Johnny Harvey’s side took the lead through Lewis McArthur, but a second-half double from Greg Binnie sealed the win for the home side.

Speaking to club media, boss Harvey admitted it had been a game of two halves, saying: “That’s an understatement, to be honest. It was mind-boggling the difference in our performance after the break.

“We left our our philosophy in the changing room and didn’t show any personality.

“They weren’t good enough and that is becoming a theme for us.”