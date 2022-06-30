Mackie: I can't wait for the new season to start

Formerly at Hibernian, the full-back joined after being under manager John McGlynn’s stewardship at Raith Rovers last season.

Looking back on their pre-season so far, the 23-year-old told the Herald: “Against Kilmarnock, we played well and we won the game against Stranraer.

“In the first half against a Premiership side, we kicked the ball and did everything the gaffer wanted us to.

Sean Mackie walks onto the pitch before kick-off on Friday night (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“I thought in the first half of that one, we actually played much better than them, and they had a really strong team out.

“In that one, we lost a couple of stupid goals but they are things that can worked on, which is good.

“The manager wants us to play with freedom and keep the ball, and I think you can see that happening out on the pitch in spells.

“We want to pass and pass but with a purpose.”

Mackie says he is hoping to stay fit and injury-free after witnessing a number of his new team-mates suffer early pre-season setbacks.

Coll Donaldson and Liam Henderson haven’t been able to play for the Bairns yet, and Stephen McGinn has only managed 20 minutes as a substitute.

“Touch wood, I will be okay as I haven’t picked up anything yet and I did come into the pre-season with a slight knock,” he said.

“A few boys are in the same sort of area of the pitch, which is a bit frustrating, but the guys who have been playing have been doing really well.

“We have a thin squad at the moment, with the injuries building up since coming back, and at times we have looked a little heavy-legged, to be honest.

“That has crept in and it cost us the first match.”

Mackie left Hibs after being at the Easter Road side for almost ten years, moving through the ranks all the way from their under-17s side, but he reckons Falkirk is a good opportunity for him to build a career.

He said: “It is a massive club and that is why I came here.

“We have to aim to get out of this league into the Championship and then build from that.