Luke Graham: Dundee defender returns to Falkirk on loan

Falkirk have confirmed that Dundee defender Luke Graham has returned on loan (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Dundee defender Luke Graham has returned to Falkirk on loan for the remainder of the William Hill Championship season.

The centre-back, 20, initially joined John McGlynn’s side from the Premiership outfit back in September to bolster the Bairns’ backline with captain Coll Donaldson out of action.

He was then recalled by the Dark Blues in early January after impressing over 14 appearances in the second tier with the Dens Park team also struggling on the injury front.

But Dundee have since recruited a couple of defenders, and were happy to let Graham go back out on loan to get much-needed minutes.

And delighted gaffer McGlynn said: “Luke is someone that everyone at Falkirk Football Club knows.

"He had an outstanding loan spell in the first part of the season, and he was absolutely different class.

"Dundee took him back and he got himself into the first team with a few games there, but he’s now finding himself a little bit down the pecking order.

“Obviously we have brought in defenders, but the situation with Luke is that he’s not going to be able to play with anyone else.

"We feel that bringing him in gives us that little bit of added push that we might need.

"We have got some really good defenders with Tom back being fit, we’ve brought in Darragh, Coll and Hendo have been playing, so there’s plenty of competition there, but I don’t think you can have too many good players.”