Lowland League fixtures: East Stirlingshire, Bo'ness United and Linlithgow Rose learn fifth-tier schedule
Local trio East Stirlingshire, Bo’ness United and Linlithgow Rose have learned their Park’s Motor Group Lowland League fixture list for the upcoming 2025/26 campaign.
Ahead of fifth-tier reconstruction next summer which will see the Lowland League split into a West and East division, clubs will play out a ‘transitional’ season with no relegation. However, sides gunning for top spot can still earn promotion to the SPFL via the pyramid play-offs.
Pat Scullion’s Shire finished in the top half last season, and will be looking to build on a ninth-placed finish this term. They have made the switch to Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview and start the campaign with a tough trip to West of Scotland Premier Division champions Clydebank on Saturday, July 26. It’s then a quick turnaround for their maiden home match - which sees them face ex-SPFL foes Albion Rovers on the Tuesday night.
Bo’ness finished 12th last season under Stuart Hunter’s stewardship and the Newtown Park side start at home against Civil Service Strollers on the opening weekend. They follow that match up with a trip to Fife to take on Cowdenbeath on the Tuesday night. As for Gordon Herd’s Linlithgow - they finished fifth last campaign and will hoping to push for promotion. Gala Fairydean Rovers visit Prestonfield for their season opener. Next up is a trip to the University of Stirling on the Wednesday night.
Here’s a full fixture list for each club. Fixtures are subject to change.
East Stirlingshire
JULY 2025
- Sat 26: Clydebank (A) 3pm
- Tue 29: Albion Rovers (H) 7:45pm
AUGUST 2025
- Fri 01: Bo’ness United (H) 7.45pm
- Sat 09: Berwick Rangers (A) 3pm
- Sat 16: Cumbernauld Colts (H) 3pm
- Tue 19: Caledonian Braves (A) 7:45pm
- Fri 22: Bonnyrigg Rose (H) 7:45pm
- Sat 30: Gala Fairydean Rovers (A) 3pm
SEPTEMBER 2025
- Tue 02: Tranent (A) 7:45pm
- Sat 06: Broxburn Athletic (A) 3pm
- Fri 19: Linlithgow Rose (H) 7:45pm
OCTOBER 2025
- Sat 04: Cowdenbeath (A) 3pm
- Wed 15: Tranent (H) 7:45pm
- Sat 18: University of Stirling (A) 3pm
NOVEMBER 2025
- Sat 01: Gretna 2008 (H) 3pm
- Tue 04: Cumbernauld Colts (A) 7:45pm
- Fri 07: Heart of Midlothian B (A) 7:45pm
- Sat 22: Civil Service Strollers (H) 3pm
DECEMBER 2025
- Sat 06: Celtic B (A) 3pm
- Wed 10: Caledonian Braves (H) 7:45pm
- Sat 13: University of Stirling (H) 3pm
- Sat 27: Broxburn Athletic (H) 3pm
JANUARY 2026
- Sat 03: Linlithgow Rose (A) 3pm
- Sat 10: Bo’ness United (A) 3pm
- Sat 24: Cowdenbeath (H) 3pm
FEBRUARY 2026
- Sat 07: Bonnyrigg Rose (A) 3pm
- Sat 14: Albion Rovers (A) 3pm
- Sat 21: Berwick Rangers (H) 3pm
MARCH 2026
- Sat 07: Gala Fairydean Rovers (H) 3pm
- Sat 14: Clydebank (H) 3pm
- Sat 21: Gretna 2008 (A) 3pm
APRIL 2026
- Fri 03: Heart of Midlothian B (H) 7:45pm
- Sat 11: Civil Service Strollers (A) 3pm
- Sat 18: Celtic B (H) 3pm
Bo’ness United
JULY 2025
- Sat 26: Civil Service Strollers (H) 3pm
- Tue 29: Cowdenbeath (A) 7:45pm
AUGUST 2025
- Fri 01: East Stirlingshire (A) 7.45pm
- Sat 09: Gretna 2008 (H) 3pm
- Tue 19: Tranent (H) 7:45pm
- Sun 24: University of Stirling (A) 3pm
- Sat 30: Albion Rovers (H) 3pm
SEPTEMBER 2025
- Tue 02: Clydebank (A) 7:45pm
- Sat 06: Linlithgow Rose (A) 3pm
- Sat 20: Broxburn Athletic (H) 3pm
- Tue 30: Bonnyrigg Rose (H) 7:45pm
OCTOBER 2025
- Sat 04: Caledonian Braves (A) 3pm
- Tue 14: Clydebank (H) 7:45pm
- Sat 18: Celtic B (A) 3pm
NOVEMBER 2025
- Sat 01: Heart of Midlothian B (H) 3pm
- Tue 04: Bonnyrigg Rose (A) 7:45pm
- Sat 08: Gala Fairydean Rovers (H) 3pm
- Fri 21: Cumbernauld Colts (A) 7:45pm
DECEMBER 2025
- Sat 06: Berwick Rangers (H) 3pm
- Tue 09: Tranent (A) 7:45pm
- Sat 13: Albion Rovers (A) 3pm
- Sat 27: Linlithgow Rose (H) 3pm
JANUARY 2026
- Sat 03: Broxburn Athletic (A) 3pm
- Sat 10: East Stirlingshire (H) 3pm
- Sat 24: University of Stirling (H) 3pm
FEBRUARY 2026
- Sat 07: Caledonian Braves (H) 3pm
- Fri 13: Heart of Midlothian B (A) 7:45pm
- Sat 21: Gretna 2008 (A) 3pm
MARCH 2026
- Sat 07: Celtic B (H) 3pm
- Sat 14: Civil Service Strollers (A) 3pm
- Sat 21: Cowdenbeath (H) 3pm
APRIL 2026
- Sat 04: Gala Fairydean Rovers (A) 3pm
- Sat 11: Cumbernauld Colts (H) 3pm
- Sat 18: Berwick Rangers (A) 3pm
Linlithgow Rose
JULY 2025
- Sat 26: Gala Fairydean Rovers (H) 3pm
- Wed 30: University of Stirling (A) 7:45pm
AUGUST 2025
- Sat 02: Gretna 2008 (A) 3pm
- Sat 09: Broxburn Athletic (H) 3pm
- Sat 16: Celtic B (H) 3pm
- Tue 19: Cowdenbeath (H) 7:45pm
- Sat 23: Civil Service Strollers (A) 3pm
- Sat 30: Cumbernauld Colts (H) 3pm
SEPTEMBER 2025
- Sat 06: Bo’ness United (H) 3pm
- Fri 19: East Stirlingshire (A) 7:45pm
- Tue 30: Albion Rovers (A) 7:45pm
OCTOBER 2025
- Sat 04: University of Stirling (H) 3pm
- Tue 14: Celtic B (A) 7:45pm
- Fri 17: Heart of Midlothian B (A) 7:45pm
NOVEMBER 2025
- Sat 01: Berwick Rangers (A) 3pm
- Tue 04: Albion Rovers (H) 7:45pm
- Sat 08: Tranent (H) 3pm
- Sat 22: Clydebank (A) 3pm
DECEMBER 2025
- Sat 06: Bonnyrigg Rose (H) 3pm
- Tue 09: Cowdenbeath (A) 7:45pm
- Sat 13: Cumbernauld Colts (A) 3pm
- Sat 27: Bo’ness United (A) 3pm
JANUARY 2026
- Sat 03: East Stirlingshire (H) 3pm
- Sat 10: Broxburn Athletic (A) 3pm
- Sat 24: Caledonian Braves (H) 3pm
FEBRUARY 2026
- Sat 07: Heart of Midlothian B (H) 3pm
- Sat 14: Civil Service Strollers (H) 3pm
- Sat 21: Gala Fairydean Rovers (A) 3pm
MARCH 2026
- Sat 07: Caledonian Braves (A) 3pm
- Sat 14: Gretna 2008 (H) 3pm
- Sat 21: Berwick Rangers (H) 3pm
APRIL 2026
- Sat 04: Tranent (A) 3pm
- Sat 11: Clydebank (H) 3pm
- Sat 18: Bonnyrigg Rose (A) 3pm
