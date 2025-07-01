Local clubs learn Park’s Motor Group Lowland League fixture list as East Stirlingshire, Bo’ness United and Linlithgow Rose close in on new season.

Local trio East Stirlingshire, Bo’ness United and Linlithgow Rose have learned their Park’s Motor Group Lowland League fixture list for the upcoming 2025/26 campaign.

Ahead of fifth-tier reconstruction next summer which will see the Lowland League split into a West and East division, clubs will play out a ‘transitional’ season with no relegation. However, sides gunning for top spot can still earn promotion to the SPFL via the pyramid play-offs.

Pat Scullion’s Shire finished in the top half last season, and will be looking to build on a ninth-placed finish this term. They have made the switch to Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview and start the campaign with a tough trip to West of Scotland Premier Division champions Clydebank on Saturday, July 26. It’s then a quick turnaround for their maiden home match - which sees them face ex-SPFL foes Albion Rovers on the Tuesday night.

Bo’ness finished 12th last season under Stuart Hunter’s stewardship and the Newtown Park side start at home against Civil Service Strollers on the opening weekend. They follow that match up with a trip to Fife to take on Cowdenbeath on the Tuesday night. As for Gordon Herd’s Linlithgow - they finished fifth last campaign and will hoping to push for promotion. Gala Fairydean Rovers visit Prestonfield for their season opener. Next up is a trip to the University of Stirling on the Wednesday night.

Here’s a full fixture list for each club. Fixtures are subject to change.

East Stirlingshire's first home Lowland League outing at Ochilview Park is a clash against ex-SPFL foes Albion Rovers | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

East Stirlingshire

JULY 2025

Sat 26: Clydebank (A) 3pm

Tue 29: Albion Rovers (H) 7:45pm

AUGUST 2025

Fri 01: Bo’ness United (H) 7.45pm

Sat 09: Berwick Rangers (A) 3pm

Sat 16: Cumbernauld Colts (H) 3pm

Tue 19: Caledonian Braves (A) 7:45pm

Fri 22: Bonnyrigg Rose (H) 7:45pm

Sat 30: Gala Fairydean Rovers (A) 3pm

SEPTEMBER 2025

Tue 02: Tranent (A) 7:45pm

Sat 06: Broxburn Athletic (A) 3pm

Fri 19: Linlithgow Rose (H) 7:45pm

OCTOBER 2025

Sat 04: Cowdenbeath (A) 3pm

Wed 15: Tranent (H) 7:45pm

Sat 18: University of Stirling (A) 3pm

NOVEMBER 2025

Sat 01: Gretna 2008 (H) 3pm

Tue 04: Cumbernauld Colts (A) 7:45pm

Fri 07: Heart of Midlothian B (A) 7:45pm

Sat 22: Civil Service Strollers (H) 3pm

DECEMBER 2025

Sat 06: Celtic B (A) 3pm

Wed 10: Caledonian Braves (H) 7:45pm

Sat 13: University of Stirling (H) 3pm

Sat 27: Broxburn Athletic (H) 3pm

JANUARY 2026

Sat 03: Linlithgow Rose (A) 3pm

Sat 10: Bo’ness United (A) 3pm

Sat 24: Cowdenbeath (H) 3pm

FEBRUARY 2026

Sat 07: Bonnyrigg Rose (A) 3pm

Sat 14: Albion Rovers (A) 3pm

Sat 21: Berwick Rangers (H) 3pm

MARCH 2026

Sat 07: Gala Fairydean Rovers (H) 3pm

Sat 14: Clydebank (H) 3pm

Sat 21: Gretna 2008 (A) 3pm

APRIL 2026

Fri 03: Heart of Midlothian B (H) 7:45pm

Sat 11: Civil Service Strollers (A) 3pm

Sat 18: Celtic B (H) 3pm

Bo’ness United

JULY 2025

Sat 26: Civil Service Strollers (H) 3pm

Tue 29: Cowdenbeath (A) 7:45pm

AUGUST 2025

Fri 01: East Stirlingshire (A) 7.45pm

Sat 09: Gretna 2008 (H) 3pm

Tue 19: Tranent (H) 7:45pm

Sun 24: University of Stirling (A) 3pm

Sat 30: Albion Rovers (H) 3pm

SEPTEMBER 2025

Tue 02: Clydebank (A) 7:45pm

Sat 06: Linlithgow Rose (A) 3pm

Sat 20: Broxburn Athletic (H) 3pm

Tue 30: Bonnyrigg Rose (H) 7:45pm

OCTOBER 2025

Sat 04: Caledonian Braves (A) 3pm

Tue 14: Clydebank (H) 7:45pm

Sat 18: Celtic B (A) 3pm

NOVEMBER 2025

Sat 01: Heart of Midlothian B (H) 3pm

Tue 04: Bonnyrigg Rose (A) 7:45pm

Sat 08: Gala Fairydean Rovers (H) 3pm

Fri 21: Cumbernauld Colts (A) 7:45pm

DECEMBER 2025

Sat 06: Berwick Rangers (H) 3pm

Tue 09: Tranent (A) 7:45pm

Sat 13: Albion Rovers (A) 3pm

Sat 27: Linlithgow Rose (H) 3pm

JANUARY 2026

Sat 03: Broxburn Athletic (A) 3pm

Sat 10: East Stirlingshire (H) 3pm

Sat 24: University of Stirling (H) 3pm

FEBRUARY 2026

Sat 07: Caledonian Braves (H) 3pm

Fri 13: Heart of Midlothian B (A) 7:45pm

Sat 21: Gretna 2008 (A) 3pm

MARCH 2026

Sat 07: Celtic B (H) 3pm

Sat 14: Civil Service Strollers (A) 3pm

Sat 21: Cowdenbeath (H) 3pm

APRIL 2026

Sat 04: Gala Fairydean Rovers (A) 3pm

Sat 11: Cumbernauld Colts (H) 3pm

Sat 18: Berwick Rangers (A) 3pm

Linlithgow Rose

JULY 2025

Sat 26: Gala Fairydean Rovers (H) 3pm

Wed 30: University of Stirling (A) 7:45pm

AUGUST 2025

Sat 02: Gretna 2008 (A) 3pm

Sat 09: Broxburn Athletic (H) 3pm

Sat 16: Celtic B (H) 3pm

Tue 19: Cowdenbeath (H) 7:45pm

Sat 23: Civil Service Strollers (A) 3pm

Sat 30: Cumbernauld Colts (H) 3pm

SEPTEMBER 2025

Sat 06: Bo’ness United (H) 3pm

Fri 19: East Stirlingshire (A) 7:45pm

Tue 30: Albion Rovers (A) 7:45pm

OCTOBER 2025

Sat 04: University of Stirling (H) 3pm

Tue 14: Celtic B (A) 7:45pm

Fri 17: Heart of Midlothian B (A) 7:45pm

NOVEMBER 2025

Sat 01: Berwick Rangers (A) 3pm

Tue 04: Albion Rovers (H) 7:45pm

Sat 08: Tranent (H) 3pm

Sat 22: Clydebank (A) 3pm

DECEMBER 2025

Sat 06: Bonnyrigg Rose (H) 3pm

Tue 09: Cowdenbeath (A) 7:45pm

Sat 13: Cumbernauld Colts (A) 3pm

Sat 27: Bo’ness United (A) 3pm

JANUARY 2026

Sat 03: East Stirlingshire (H) 3pm

Sat 10: Broxburn Athletic (A) 3pm

Sat 24: Caledonian Braves (H) 3pm

FEBRUARY 2026

Sat 07: Heart of Midlothian B (H) 3pm

Sat 14: Civil Service Strollers (H) 3pm

Sat 21: Gala Fairydean Rovers (A) 3pm

MARCH 2026

Sat 07: Caledonian Braves (A) 3pm

Sat 14: Gretna 2008 (H) 3pm

Sat 21: Berwick Rangers (H) 3pm

APRIL 2026

Sat 04: Tranent (A) 3pm

Sat 11: Clydebank (H) 3pm

Sat 18: Bonnyrigg Rose (A) 3pm