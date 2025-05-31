Scottish Lowland Football League reconstruction confirmed for season 2025/26 after clubs vote through West and East split at AGM.

Scottish Lowland Football League clubs have voted through reconstruction of the fifth tier - with a West and East split now confirmed for season 2026/27.

The pyramid set-up at tier five will now see two Lowland Leagues run alongside the Scottish Highland Football League. Club chiefs descended on Celtic Park last Monday for the league’s AGM, and a final vote on reconstruction package passed 14-1 with Caledonian Braves the only team to go against the proposal document - which will now be implemented once the Scottish FA Board sign off the rule changes in June. Falkirk-based East Stirlingshire were the only club to not vote as they didn’t attend the AGM. Celtic B and Hearts B attended the meeting but did not have a vote.

No relegation from 2025/26 Lowland League confirmed

Owing to the soon-to-be expanded Lowland League set-up, it was also confirmed that relegation from the current Lowland League cycle would not take place during this year’s “transition season”. That means the likes of the Shire and district clubs Bo’ness United and Linlithgow Rose cannot go down to the East of Scotland Football League system even if they finish last. The opportunity for the Lowland League’s champion club to enter the SPFL pyramid play-offs is still set to take place.

The West and East leagues will consist of 16 full member clubs, with an addition place being taken up by Celtic B (West) and Hearts B (East) if both choose to continue as guest clubs. Promotion will be opened up, with the champions from the each of the four tier six leagues (West of Scotland Premier Division, South of Scotland, East of Scotland Premier Division, East Region Midlands League) being promoted into their respective divisions if they meet the Lowland League’s entry criteria. That criteria currently includes having a Scottish FA Entry License and being compliment with Financial Fair Play rules. The West of Scotland and South of Scotland would be the Lowland League West’s feeder leagues while the East of Scotland and Midlands League would be the Lowland League East’s feeder leagues. Should Highland League outfit Brechin City fail to win promotion to the SPFL this upcoming campaign, they would then find themselves moving to the Lowland League East as part of the reconstruction package as they fall within the Midlands area.

Falkirk side East Stirlingshire in action against guest club Celtic B | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

To make up the West and East divisions, the current Lowland League full members clubs will be placed into their respective new divisions based on a geographical split. Each league would then be ‘built up’ by an agreed process. Club 42 being relegated from the SPFL at the end of this season would impact this process. Tier six clubs with the appropriate licensing will allocated spots in the West and East leagues to make up the 16 teams in each division. In the West, the two highest-placed South of Scotland teams will be brought up along with the highest-placed qualifying West of Scotland Premier Division clubs until the 16-team quota is filled. If 16 clubs cannot be reached, the West will run with less members and will not take clubs from tier seven and below - even if a club at that level does have an Entry Licence. The East - which will include the Shire, BU and Rose - is much simpler due to the amount of current member clubs in that region. That division will see the highest-placed clubs from each feeder league brought up in a equal numerical basis until the 16-team quota is met. If a club from the East of Scotland Premier Division is tied in respect of eligibility with a Midlands League side, then a play-off between both teams would be organised.

In terms of relegation and promotion, with the potential for two champion clubs being promoted into the West and East respectively depending on eligibility, two teams could go down each season from West and East. Earning the tier five club spot in the SPFL pyramid play-off against club 42 will be decided via a three-way round-robin system between the West, East and Highland champions (if they meet the SPFL’s criteria which is having a Bronze License). There will be no extra matches to play as each club will face the other two sides once over a week with home advantage and scheduling to decided by drawing lots.

How the Lowland League West and East divisions could look

Scottish Lowland Football League West mock-up Scottish Lowland Football League East mock-up Albion Rovers | Caledonian Braves | Clydebank | Cumbernauld Colts | Gretna 2008 | South of Scotland 1 | South of Scotland 2 | West of Scotland 1 | West of Scotland 2 | West of Scotland 3 | West of Scotland 4 | West of Scotland 5 | West of Scotland 6 | West of Scotland 7 | West of Scotland 8 | West of Scotland 9 | Celtic B (17th club entering as a guest) Berwick Rangers | Bo’ness United | Bonnyrigg Rose | Broxburn Athletic | Brechin City | Civil Service Strollers | Cowdenbeath | East Stirlingshire | Gala Fairydean Rovers | Linlithgow Rose | Tranent | University of Stirling | East of Scotland or Midlands League 1 | East of Scotland or Midlands League 2 | East of Scotland or Midlands League 3 | East of Scotland or Midlands League 4 | Hearts B (17th club entering as a guest)

Speaking to the Central Fife Times, Cowdenbeath director and Lowland League board member David Allan confirmed: "There were a few issues needing to be resolved to get full agreement on the new structure. However, after full and frank discussions the new set-up has been accepted and will be in place for 2026-27. Clubs in the East of Scotland Premier League, whose grounds meet the licence requirements, will be admitted to the Lowland League East if they finish in the required placings in the table, and it will be the same story in the West sector."

Last season, Linlithgow Rose finished fifth under Gordon Herd’s stewardship. Pat Scullion’s side East Stirlingshire snuck into the top-half, finishing ninth while Stuart Hunter’s Bo’ness United ended off in 12th spot. The trio could be joined other district East of Scotland Premier Division outfits when the Lowland League East begins for season 2026/27. Dunipace, Camelon Juniors and Bo’ness Athletic (subject to confirmation) all hold Entry Licences and would be eligible to be brought up should they finish high enough in the upcoming Premier Division campaign.