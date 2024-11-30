'Lovers rather than fighters' - John McGlynn on Falkirk squad's Christmas night out and Scottish Cup EK trip

26-10-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Dunfermline Athletic FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 11. John McGlynn at then end of the game.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn says he is “very wary” of a potential Scottish Cup shock when his William Hill Championship leaders face Lowland League East Kilbride on Monday night.

The Bairns sit six points clear at the top of the second tier, and are heavy favourites for the live television tie, but Mick Kennedy’s side have already gotten the better of SPFL trio Ayr United, Airdrie and Cove Rangers this season.

And McGlynn reckons the BBC picked the match for the obvious reason that an upset wouldn’t be that hard to consider despite the distance between both sides in the footballing pyramid.

“I think that's why they picked it for the television,” he said. “They normally pick somebody that's half decent away from home against somebody who could cause an upset.

“Obviously it would still be an upset but they have beaten Ayr United and Airdrie already this season. Two championship teams.

“That makes us very wary. It makes us plan and prepare and leave no stone unturned. They play good football. They play with a very attractive style.

“They build the game for the back and they normally start and play through the phases. They have a few players that were playing in League One and League Two last season.

"A few players that were playing with Stirling Albion last year ended up there amongst others.

“We've been planning and preparing for this game like we would have done if we were playing Celtic again.

"It is a level playing field for us to go out and do our best against them. On paper, we play well, they play well, we win.”

The Bairns have had a week-and-a-bit off after defeating Queen’s Park 1-0 last Friday night at Hampden – and boss McGlynn says the scheduling was “ideal” for his side.

He said: “We managed to get a long weekend to it because we played on a Friday night. It worked out ideal for us.

“The guys had their Christmas weekend. so it worked out really well because it gave us much longer to be prepared for East Kilbride.”

McGlynn also quipped that he has no worries about his players heading down to Liverpool for their team night out, adding: “They're a good bunch of guys.

“Was I a fly on the wall in Liverpool? No I wasn't. Could I tell what went on? No I couldn't.

“Was there black eyes all over the place? No there wasn't. I think they're all lovers rather than fighter to be honest with you.

"I don’t think there's a fight in them as in fisticuffs. I think they would possibly charm their way out of some situations!”