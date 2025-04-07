John McGlynn: Falkirk need to be 'at it' until Championship title is mathematically secured

Falkirk boss John McGlynn (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

John McGlynn has urged his champions-elect to keep “at it” until they mathematically can't be caught in the Scottish Championship title race with just four games remaining.

The Bairns bounced back from the 1-0 loss at Livingston by thrashing Greenock Morton 5-0 at home on Saturday to stay eight clear at the summit with only 12 points to play for.

Falkirk now travel to Ayr United on Friday night knowing that a win could potentially seal the title as early as Saturday evening depending on results elsewhere.

"Yeah we are eight points ahead, but there's 12 points available,” manager McGlynn said. “So until we can't be caught mathematically, we have to make sure that we're still at it down in Ayr on Friday night. It is a difficult game.

Falkirk's Liam Henderson (L) and Brad Spencer at full time (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

“We wanted to bounce back from the Livingston game and I think we did that with flying colours. We've played five games in this quarter. We've got 12 points and there's 12 points still available, that's simply how we're treating it, one game at a time.”

Scott Arfield scored his 100th career goal to start the rout against Morton, with the attacker also grabbing the Bairns’ third goal just before the break. In-form Calvin Miller made it two after 17 minutes firing home on the edge of the box.

In the second half, a stunning free-kick from Ethan Ross on 54 minutes and a deft header from substitute Barney Stewart ten minutes from time rounded off a superb showing.

"It was a brilliant performance,” McGlynn said. “The boys had their tails up today. We always like playing at home. Some of the football on display was just brilliant at times. Even when it didn't result in goals, it really just showed how this team can play.

"Right from the start we got an early goal. Congratulations to Scott Arfield. He obviously got his first goal in professional football at Falkirk, and he scored his 100th goal playing for Falkirk.

“Calvin (Miller) took his goal really, really well. I thought Keelan Adams was excellent. Defensively, we were good. Gary Oliver was another who was different class today. He dropped in and linked everything up. Our wingers were on fire.

“It was a great free-kick from Ethan Ross. We made some changes and Ross MacIver dinks it for Barney (Stewart) to score.”