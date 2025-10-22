John McGlynn: Falkirk must use 'advantage' when playing Scotland's European representatives

Falkirk boss John McGlynn shakes hands with Bairns right-back Keelan Adams after last Saturday’s 2-1 win at Motherwell (Pic Rob Casey/SNS Group)

Falkirk manager John McGlynn says he’s glad the Bairns don’t yet have European football to cope with in addition to league games, as it could help them this season in William Hill Premiership matches against our continental crusaders Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen.

The Bairns boss, who last weekend led his team to a 2-1 league win at Motherwell, said: "Thankfully, we have not managed to qualify for Europe yet, so we don’t have that. But it may be a blessing for us.

"We'll be playing teams who will still be playing European games and then having to play us on a Sunday.

"We have to take full advantage of that when that happens. I think our squad is big enough to handle the rigours.

"I worked at Celtic when they were in the Champions League and December was so, so busy. It was ridiculously busy. We're not quite as busy as that.

"But we've got a little bit of busy spell coming up and we're looking forward to it considering it's been stop/start for one reason or another. Mainly internationals. We're looking forward to getting a run of games going, to get some consistency.

“We do have another international break in November. December is normally a very busy month and it's a very busy month for the teams in Europe."

When asked if competing against Scottish top-flight teams week in, week out is helping his players’ belief, McGlynn added: “Yeah, definitely. When you're playing against them week in week out and recognising that you’re just as good, if no better on some occasions, it's experience. Everything's experience in life.

"In football, these guys have gained a lot of experience. Guys that have come out of League One and then in the Championship and gained there.

"Very quickly, having to learn on the job here in the Premiership and playing against international players, which they've not been doing previously.

"That is it, building belief, recognising that we are every bit as good, if not better - taking a handbrake off a little bit as well. Let's go and show exactly what we can do.

"If we can produce that level, then we'll be punching above our weight and we'll be pushing up higher in the table.”