I've set myself ambitious targets again, reveals Falkirk star Callumn Morrison

Falkirk winger Callumn Morrison celebrates scoring during the Bairns' 4-0 victory over Stenhousemuir last weekend (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Having finished the last three third tier campaigns as Falkirk’s top marksman, Callumn Morrison is once again targeting an impressive goal tally on his and the Bairns return to Championship football.

Former Hearts ace Morrison, 25, previously played second tier football on loan at Brechin City back in 2017/18 while also making 30 top-flight appearances for the capital club.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “I set myself targets at the start of each season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is a different going into the Championship but I am ambitious.

“I know what I can do and it is a step up but one I think I can make.

“I’ve managed to beat my target the previous three seasons and I know I can do that again.

“There are a lot of good teams in the league but the challenge of that excites me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I need to keep providing goals and assists to keep my place in the team.

“The gaffer (John McGlynn) has put a lot of trust in me and I need to pay him back for that.”

Falkirk kick-off the SPFL league season tonight against Queen’s Park live on BBC Scotland, and Morrison reckons that the League One champions will thrive under the lights.

“Everyone is looking forward to it,” he said. “For myself and the rest of the group it is a big one – the club has waited a long time for this moment and the flag being raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The dressing room is settled and we can use the momentum from last season going into this new league season starting.

“We all know how each other plays and we all know the role we have in the team. That helps massively.

“Every night match we have had under the lights over the past few seasons has been special.

“Dundee United comes to mind last year. Ayr United in the Scottish Cup a couple of seasons ago too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We always seem to rise to it and we are looking to do that again and pick up the three points.

“It should be a great game and an open one. Queen’s will go for it too and that is what you want as an attacker.

“Space should open up and that should give us even more chances.”

The Bairns’ Championship opener against the Spiders kicks-off at 7.45pm.