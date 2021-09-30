Point proves the spirit in the Falkirk camp

Craig McGuffie breaks through the Montrose midfield during Saturday's game. Pic by Michael Gillen

Despite dominating for large parts of the game, Paul Sheerin’s side were facing a 2-0 defeat and a fourth loss on the bounce with just 11 minutes to go at Links Park.

That was until Aidan Keena stepped up to half the deficit before Michael Ruth ensured a deserved share of the points in injury time.

Having been beaten in the previous three games, from the outside it would be easy to assume that the Falkirk heads were well and truly down in the final minutes of that match.

McGuffie, though, says nothing could be further from the truth.

He said: “We definitely needed the point, given the bad run of form just now.

"When you look at the bigger picture of the full game, we probably deserved to win it.

"But the way it happened, we were happy with the point and it shows really good character.

"If the game had gone on another five minutes we would have won it.

"We’re pleased and it gives us something to build on.

"We’re feeling positive going into the East Fife game now.

"At the end of the season we could look back on that point being crucial.”

This weekend Falkirk return to their own patch aiming to build on their draw with Montrose.

They’ll host an out of sorts East Fife side who prop up the table and have suffered some heavy defeats over the past few weekends.

Despite that, McGuffie says the Bairns must have high standards against Darren Young’s men.

"You can’t take anything for granted in this league,” he said.

"Most teams coming to the Falkirk Stadium play the same way so we have to be ready for it and keep believing in the system and what we’re trying to do.