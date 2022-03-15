Falkirk's play-off rivals set to appoint ex-Bairns title winning boss

The 55-year-old recently won his second title as a manager in India with Super League outfit Jamshedpur and with his contract now up, he has been lured back to his homeland.

Having played 36 matches for the Bairns, scoring 20 goals in his time at Brockville, the Courier reports that the former Celtic and Airdrieonains forward will take over, allowing director of football Marjin Beuker to return to his normal role.

The Spiders sit on 43 points in cinch League 1, six in front of Falkirk who are desperately trying to catch the Southsiders up in order to claim a promotion play-off spot.

Owen Coyle (Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Coyle was last involved within the Scottish game in 2018 when he was manager of Ross County for six months before resigning after the club sat bottom of the cinch Premiership.