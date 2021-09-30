Falkirk boss wants players to finish quarter on a positive note

Falkirk manager Paul Sheerin. Pic by Michael Gillen

East Fife arrive at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday and bring to an end an opening round of fixtures which have had highs and lows for Sheerin’s side.

Falkirk brought a three game losing run to an end at Montrose on Saturday, rescuing a point thanks to a spirited late showing against Stewart Petrie’s men.

It was no less that Falkirk deserved for their performance, and Sheerin wants to see his players build on that momentum against the bottom of the division Fifers as they aim to climb the division.

"The gaps could have been bigger than they are but we’re still only five points off the top end of the table,” he said.

"The quicker we start picking up three points, the better for everyone.

"Nobody has taken it by the scruff of the neck and that’s us now at the end of the first quarter.

"Everybody knows everybody and what we’re about, which may change the dynamics a bit, but it would certainly be nice to end the first quarter with three points from our point of view.”

East Fife have suffered consecutive 5-0, 3-0 and 2-0 losses over the past three weeks and are clearly a side in need of a break.

They’re shipping an alarming amount of goals and Falkirk will aim to add to those woes on Saturday.

But, Sheerin says, if they don’t grab the opening goal quickly, they must stay focused and not allow Darren Young’s side a way into the game.

"Teams come to us and make it difficult, I don’t know if East Fife will do that but Dumbarton certainly set-up that way a couple of weeks ago,” said the manager.

"You have to show patience but, within that patience, make sure you're concentrated at the defensive part of the pitch which we weren’t against Dumbarton and were punished with the goals we lost.

"In an ideal world you go and get an early goal and teams are forced to open up a bit and that may suit us better.