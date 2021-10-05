Aidan Keena will remain patient and take his chance when it comes

Aidan Keena takes the plaudits after heading Falkirk into the lead on Saturday. Pic by Michael Gillen

The forward admits that sitting in the dug-out isn’t where he wants to be at 3pm on a Saturday afternoon, but says that, as long as the team are winning and scoring goals, he’s content to be patient and take his chance when given it by boss Paul Sheerin.

Keena said: "It’s been frustrating not playing but Mikey Ruth has been good and that’s two goals in two games for him.

"I just have to be patient and do what I did against East Fife when I do get a chance.”

Falkirk had to come from behind to win Saturday’s game against bottom of the league East Fife, Michael Ruth and Keena countering Kieran Millar’s first half opener for the Methil side.

"It’s been a tough four or five games and we understand the fans’ frustrations because the club should be higher than League One but we haven’t been taking care of results,” said the 22-year-old.

"That could turn it for us and hopefully we can start getting the points.