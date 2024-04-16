In pictures: Falkirk FC's Junior Bairns enjoy training day with League One champions as group hits 300 members

Members of the Falkirk FC children's supporters' club, the Junior Bairns, met their League One winning heroes last week as the group celebrated hitting 300 members.
By Ben Kearney
Published 16th Apr 2024, 16:17 BST

Your Equipment Solutions, community matchday sponsor, helped support the Junior Bairns’ coaching day, which was led by members of the Falkirk first team – with boss John McGlynn and his backroom team also on hand to help out.

Youngsters were put through their paces by the likes of Coll Donaldson, Aidan Nesbitt and Leon McCann in a series of drills with the chance to score on the Falkirk Stadium pitch.

The Junior Bairns’ latest and youngest recruit, Chet Strathie, was also present for his first involvement with the group – having been signed up by fan and grandfather Derek Steel when he was only one day old!

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

The Junior Bairns' members pose for a group picture on the Falkirk Stadium pitch alongside boss John McGlynn and the first team players who attended

1. ⚽ The Junior Bairns' latest coaching day 😁

The Junior Bairns' members pose for a group picture on the Falkirk Stadium pitch alongside boss John McGlynn and the first team players who attended Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Youngest member Chet Strathie took in the event alongside his grandfather Derek Steel, mum Ellie, big brother Chase and Falkirk first team trio Aidan Nesbitt, Coll Donaldson and Ryan Shanley

2. ⚽ The Junior Bairns' latest coaching day 😁

Youngest member Chet Strathie took in the event alongside his grandfather Derek Steel, mum Ellie, big brother Chase and Falkirk first team trio Aidan Nesbitt, Coll Donaldson and Ryan Shanley Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Are you in this picture?

3. ⚽ The Junior Bairns' latest coaching day 😁

Are you in this picture? Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Members were put through their paces on the Falkirk Stadium pitch

4. ⚽ The Junior Bairns' latest coaching day 😁

Members were put through their paces on the Falkirk Stadium pitch Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneJohn McGlynnYoungsters