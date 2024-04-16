In pictures: Falkirk FC's Junior Bairns enjoy training day with League One champions as group hits 300 members

Your Equipment Solutions, community matchday sponsor, helped support the Junior Bairns’ coaching day, which was led by members of the Falkirk first team – with boss John McGlynn and his backroom team also on hand to help out.
Youngsters were put through their paces by the likes of Coll Donaldson, Aidan Nesbitt and Leon McCann in a series of drills with the chance to score on the Falkirk Stadium pitch.
The Junior Bairns’ latest and youngest recruit, Chet Strathie, was also present for his first involvement with the group – having been signed up by fan and grandfather Derek Steel when he was only one day old!
Can you spot yourself in our gallery?