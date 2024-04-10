Falkirk FC: Meet the 300th - and tiniest Junior Bairn
Fan and grandfather Derek Steel was quick to register latest grandson Chet Strathie as a Junior Bairn member.
The baby was born on March 10 at 12.39am and Derek enrolled him the following day. Derek's daughter Ellie Strathie and son in law Dean Strathie were happy for Chet to join big brother Chase, five, as a Junior Bairn.Sarah Scott, Junior Bairn organiser, was delighted to inform the family that Chet was the 300th Junior Bairn member this year, adding: “We were delighted to reach 300 members in a year when the team is having an amazing season and we have an amazing team also off the park.”
Little Chet may have to wait a little while before he can pull on his first football boots but see next week’s Falkirk Herald for all the fun as the Junior Bairns joined the first team squad for a training session.
