I'll take it one game at a time, says Stenny new boy Sewell

The 41-goal hitman made the move to Warriors for an undisclosed fee and is just happy to be involved with Stephen Swift’s side.

“It has just been brilliant to be here. The weather has been kind to us, so training has been class,” the 24-year-old told Warriors TV.

“I was at Largs for three years just playing in the juniors and that is about it, to be honest. I played in the boys’ clubs in Largs and Glasgow for a bit before that.

Summer signing Will Sewell (Photo: Stenhousemuir FC)

“That is all I have known within adult football.

“The changing room has been great so far and I feel really welcome. It is just like any other in football – at first I didn’t know what to expect but it is a great laugh and it was easy to not feel out of place.

“I honestly don’t know yet what it will be like playing SPFL-level football. I’ll just take it game by game and see what happens. I don’t want to overthink it because that will just add pressure that you don’t want.

“All I want to do is to turn up to training, work hard and score a few goals on the Saturday. It will be exciting to see where we, as a club, end up this season.”

He is also looking forward to playing with fellow strikers Matty Yeats and Tam Orr.

“They travel in the car with me, which is great, so I am already getting to know them well before we even play competitive matches,” he added.