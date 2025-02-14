I want to play in the Premiership with Falkirk, says Rangers-tracked defender Keelan Adams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers-tracked Keelan Adams says his goal is to play William Hill Premiership football next season – with Falkirk.

The 23-year-old ex-Cumbernauld Colts and Glasgow University full-back, who has excelled this season at right-back after impressing at centre-back in pre-season and the Premier Sports Cup, has already been tracked by the likes of the Ibrox club and a number of English Championship clubs.

But Adams – who was playing in the Scottish Lowland Football League and working part-time in Costa Coffee last year – has revealed that departing the Bairns in January was never on his mind and that he wants to play for Falkirk in the top-flight.

On the rumours of being scouted by the likes of Rangers, the full-back said: “It was an in the moment thing, of course you do get a little giddy. But I made a decision that I was staying at Falkirk.

Keelan Adams celebrates scoring for Falkirk (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"That was my only focus, I always wanted to stay at Falkirk and get us up. I want to play in the Premiership with Falkirk.

"That’s what was going on my mind game to game. I wasn’t really thing about the interest in me to be honest.

“I'm relishing being here at Falkirk, these are the type of games (Ayr United this Saturday) that I've always wanted to play in.

“I’ve taken a different route to everyone else but I wouldn't say I'm surprised that I'm here, maybe how quick I’ve gotten here but I am ambitious.”

Keelan Adams in action for Falkirk against Saturday's opponents Ayr United (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Another player who has followed a similar jump to full-time football is ex-Heriot Watt University striker Barney Stewart – who recently started for John McGlynn’s side against Livingston and has already made four Championship appearances.

And Adams says he has been helping the 20-year-old forward adjust to being at Falkirk with Stewart still juggling his university studies.

He said: "I think his (route) is probably even more of a jump, he has settled in really well and his raw. He adds something different to us upfront.

"He has bits and bobs he has to learn; the movements he has to make and linking up. His journey is a little bit different to me as he still has uni work on the go.

"For him football was his switch-off from uni work but now that’s switched around and football is the number one priority. I have tried to help him with that.”