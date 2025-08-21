Hibs match being off a blessing for Falkirk, reckons boss John McGlynn

John McGlynn reckons that Falkirk’s mini-break from Scottish Premiership action may actually benefit his side as he looks to reinforce his squad after a tough start to the season.

The Bairns drew on the opening day against Dundee United and followed that up with a defeat away to Livingston. And after losing out to Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup last Friday – Falkirk are winless in three having conceded nine goals in those outings.

McGlynn has already revealed that is he is targeting at least three signings to bolster the squad, and with that in mind he believes that the home match against Hibs being postponed isn’t bad news.

The Bairns were set to face David Gray’s side on Saturday evening but that clash was called off due to the Easter Road outfit’s UEFA Conference League play-off ties.

"It is an odd quirk,” McGlynn said assessing the Bairns’ two-week long break from action before heading to Aberdeen on Sunday, August 31. “Normally it isn’t something you would want but actually it might work in our favour in terms of getting these guys in (signing targets) and getting them acclimatised to our squad.

"It is what it is. You have to take the positives from it. We may be able to get one or two players back from injury too. You play the cards you are dealt and actually the break may benefit us.

"We are supporting Hibs and the other Scottish teams in Europe. I had no issues with the game being called off for that reason. Good luck to them.”