'Height mismatch cost us' - McGlynn on opening friendly defeat to Kilmarnock

Injuries before the Kevin McAllister Stand grand opening match saw recent signings Liam Henderson, Coll Donaldson and Stephen McGinn forced out of the pre-season opener.

Speaking to the Herald, he said of the match: “The first half was excellent.

"We had a great reaction to losing the goal which could have set up back, but it didn’t.

Manager John McGlynn took charge of the Bairns for the first time against Kilmarnock (Photos: Michael Gillen)

“The side managed to get a goal back and we passed the ball really well.

“Kyle Lafferty and Oli Shaw up front were dealt with, which is a big step up in class from the League 1 football that Falkirk have been playing.

“Probably for the first hour we handled the match really well as a whole.

“We then tired and the quality of the players that Kilmarnock were putting on probably told.

Rangy forward Innes Cameron came on in the second half and took advantage of the height difference, scoring twice

“The goals were soft in the second half but I do understand that we had Brad McKay off and we had guys come on that were much smaller than the Kilmarnock players on the pitch.

“Clearly it was a big mismatch and we had guys out of this one that we couldn’t really afford to miss.

“Coll Donaldson and big Liam Henderson plus Stephen McGinn are the ones who would bring height to the team.

“We knew it was going to be a big ask and fair play to Killie, when I looked at the team sheet I felt like they had paid us the ultimate respect.

Manager John McGlynn on the touchline on Friday night alongside assistant coach Paul Smith

“That was as strong a team as they could have put out just about.

“But our guys acquitted themselves well and considering the opposition, I was pleased with the the stuff that we did.”

A number of trialists were involved on the night, including former Aberdeen player Finn Yeats who impressed in midfield.