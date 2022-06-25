Finn Yeats: Who is the midfielder who impressed for the Bairns in Friday night's friendly?

Falkirk lost 4-1 against the Premiership newcomers with doubles from Ash Taylor and Innes Cameron sealing the win for the away side while Brad McKay grabbed a goal.

However, in the first half especially, the League 1 side more than matched their top flight opponents, with Killie boss Derek McInnes admitting after the match that ‘the scoreline was really harsh on Falkirk’.

Among the nine trialists on the night was Scotland youth level cap Yeats, who was the only one to start the match.

Falkirk's trialist Finn Yeats in action against Kilmarnock (Photos: Michael Gillen)

Impressive on the ball, the 18-year-old was a driving force in the side and won a number of fouls from the likes of NI international Kyle Lafferty.

Who is Finn Yeats?

The central-midfielder from Westhill, just outside Aberdeen was a part of the club’s academy set-up.

He was part of the Scottish FA’s Performance School programme, going to Hazlehead Academy, which is one of seven centres across the country alongside Falkirk’s Graeme High School.

The ex-Aberdeen youngster impressed in the middle of the park

In February this year, he went out on loan to Highland League side Keith and played ten times, scoring once.

Although primarily a defensively-minded midfield sitter, he showed his versatility in that spell, playing across the midfield and at right-back.

When signing his professional full-time deal at the Dons under coach Neil Simpson, he played alongside the likes of Calvin Ramsey and ex-Bairn Michael Ruth.

Ex-Southampton forward Benni Smales-Braithwaite also got some minutes

He has also represented his country, playing at the under-16 Victory Shield tournament back in 2019.

Simpson, part of the Dons youth academy said of the midfielder on the club’s website: “Yeats was recruited to the youth academy via one our community coaching camps.

“Finn has done really well over the last couple of years as a central midfielder who makes good use of the ball.

"He has good ability and has had a good education through the Youth Academy and the Performance School.