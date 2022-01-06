Healy already a star, says Shire boss Ure

Jack Healy drives with the ball last time out against Edinburgh Uni in a 2-0 victory (Pic: Scott Louden)

The winger joined the club on a short-term loan deal until January and with that term now up, the 18-year-old is back at Bayview hoping to figure in the recently-appointed boss’s first-team plans.

The Fifers sit bottom of League 1 on 13 points after 19 matches, and the joint-bottom goal-scorers in the division are getting back a player ready to make an impact, according to Ure.

“Jack’s been an excellent addition to our side and I really do wish him and East Fife all the very best for the rest of the season,” he said.

“He is ready to play at that level and I have no doubts that he can make a positive impact on that side.

“He’s got no fear and he makes things happen. Some of our supporters have said he is the most exciting player we have had in years and I wouldn’t argue with that.

“I’d keep an eye on him because he will go far in the game. He gets people on the edge of their seats.”

The Shire boss was delighted with the news that two other loan stars will be staying until the end of season with St Mirren’s Dylan McDonald and Kieran Offord returning to the the Falkirk Stadium until the end of the current Scottish Lowland Football League campaign.

Both had been recalled by Saints boss Jim Goodwin due to the Paisley side’s Covid-19 outbreak – and forward Offord made a big impact playing the full 90 minutes in their 0-0 draw with Celtic.

Ure said: “It’s a massive bonus for us to have them back. They’ve both made an impact for Jim in training and in the matches, so they could have stayed. It will good for them, though, to play regularly.

“They both played against Strollers last time out in the 1-1 draw, and having them in the squad is a boost.”

Speaking about this weekend’s Lowland League match against Edinburgh University, Ure was optimistic about the chances of it going ahead.

“I’m positive it will be on,” he said.