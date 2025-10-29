Falkirk-based Graeme High among seven Scottish FA performance school programmes to close.

Graeme High’s Scottish FA performance school set-up is among seven across the country set to close following a major review of youth development by football’s national governing body.

The decision brings an end to more than a decade of elite football coaching at the Falkirk-based school, which has helped nurture top talent since the performance school system launched in 2012. The programme allowed promising players to combine academic studies with daily football training from specialist coaches. However, the Scottish FA has now confirmed there will be no new intakes, with the scheme being phased out once current pupils complete their studies.

In a letter to parents of the 248 pupils involved nationwide, chief football officer Andrew Gould said the decision was made “based on a range of factors”, adding that the organisation wished to “avoid duplication” with club-run initiatives.

He wrote: “We are pleased to have seen the programme succeed such that clubs would consider their own performance schools as part of their commitment to academy players. We are heartened that five such schools are now in existence, and we believe now is the time to focus the association’s efforts on complementing club models rather than risk duplication or dilution of provision in future years.”

Earlier this month, the Scottish FA featured Falkirk’s own Leah Eddie in a ‘Homegrown’ social media campaign, highlighting the performance schools’ successes - which include being the launchpad for the likes of Napoli’s Billy Gilmour and Everton’s Nathan Patterson. Scotland cap and Rangers defender Eddie, 24, graduated from Graeme High after coming through the ranks at local clubs Falkirk and Central Girls. She was the first female performance school graduate to play for the Scotland women’s national team. Another local success from Graeme High is St Johnstone player Kai Fotheringham who is from Larbert.

In that feature, Eddie said of her time in the programme: “It really helped me. We had three girls selected and 15-odd boys. But it helped having two girls similar to my age and having each other really helped. The football was integrated with my subjects and it would work around the football. It is great to have come through the programme and there is a platform for girls now to play professionally.”

The seven schools affected are Hazlehead Academy (Aberdeen), St John’s RC (Dundee), Broughton High (Edinburgh), Graeme High (Falkirk), Holyrood Secondary (Glasgow), Grange Academy (Kilmarnock) and Braidhurst High (Motherwell). More than 40 graduates have gone on to represent Scotland at under-21 level, with several, including Rangers’ Connor Barron and Derby County’s Max Johnston, earning full international recognition.