Gary Naysmith: Stenhousemuir manager signs new contract as Warriors close in on League Two title triumph

DELIGHTED DUO: Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith alongside chairman Iain McMenemy after penning a new contract (Photo: Tom Frame)

The former Scotland international, 45, joined the runaway League Two leaders in January last year, replacing Stephen Swift in the hotseat. The ex-Edinburgh City, Queen of the South and East Fife boss led the team to a mid-table finish last term, just missing out on the promotion play-offs.

But this time around, in his first full season in charge, Naysmith has led the Warriors to a club record number of wins in a row as they close in on a first-ever league title.

Stenny have only been defeated three times on League Two duty this term, and have managed to only concede 25 goals in 29 outings heading into Saturday’s match against second-placed Peterhead.

Outgoing chairman of the Warriors, Iain McMenemy, said of Naysmith’s new deal: “I know I speak on behalf of the board and supporters when I say that we are all really pleased to have secured Gary’s services for at least another two seasons.”Gary’s influence and expertise has had a really positive impact this season, and the environment he has established in the dressing room has been a major factor in what has been a really successful season so far.

“Gary and I have always had an open, honest and warm relationship, and I’m sure that many others would say the same as he has really embedded himself in the club and with supporters.”